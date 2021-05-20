At a time when everything seems to be stories of recovery, vaccines and hope, Salma Hayek wanted to make it clear that the coronavirus has not gone away and that it continues to be a deadly disease that has already infected 165 million people and has killed almost three and a half million in the world. In fact, the actress was about to be part of those deadly statistics, as she herself has told. The Mexican wanted to share her experience as infected with covid and revealed that she came to think that she would die.

At 54, the actress explained in an interview with the magazine Variety that was infected at the beginning of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, although without giving concrete data. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital, because I was very ill,” says the interpreter of Open till dawn or Frida. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I prefer to die at home ”, he says. Hayek lives in a London mansion with her husband, the fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault – whose family is the founder and owner of the luxury conglomerate Kering, which groups together big brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and Louis Vuitton. and their daughter Valentina, 13 years old.

As he has told, the actress needed oxygen and spent seven weeks isolated in one of the rooms of the house. In fact, he assures that he suffers from persistent covid, because, he explains, he has not yet recovered the energy he had before passing the disease. Even so, he has resumed his work and has already participated in several projects that will see the light of day in the coming months (in the coming weeks he will premiere an action comedy, The other bodyguard 2), and above all has participated in the long-awaited House of gucci, by Ridley Scott, who stars in Lady Gaga, in which she has had a small role that has allowed her to be incorporated little by little. “It was easy. It was the perfect job to get back into the rhythm. I started making connections for Zoom, but nothing more because it made me very tired ”.

Hayek is one of the latest movie stars to make it known that they have passed the covid-19. The also actors and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities in the world who made it known that they had contracted the disease, in mid-March 2020. They passed isolation in Australia, where they were looking for locations for a movie. Afterward, they became unofficial spokespersons for the disease, and Hanks hosted an episode of the comedy show from his home. Saturday night Live. At the end of April they decided to donate their blood for scientific research against the coronavirus.

In addition to Hanks and Wilson, other actors, musicians and celebrities have experienced the disease, such as Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Dae Kim, Debi Mazar, Plácido Domingo or Tristán Ulloa.