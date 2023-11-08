The mountains and fields of Riglos (Huesca) are reflected in the eyes of Nahia Alkorta. Remember the month of July 2012. The woman from Gipuzkoa, then 25 years old, decided to go to Riglos to spend the weekend with some friends and her husband. She says that while they were practicing adventure sports, she took photographs with a camera she bought to document her new life. She had just turned 38 weeks pregnant. Only a few days later, upon returning home, she began to feel the first contractions. With the hope that she is going to have her first child, the woman went with her partner to a hospital in the Basque Country. And that was the beginning of the nightmare for Alkorta, which now, at 37 years old, she narrates in My stolen birth (Harp), which has just been published. In the hospital she suffered obstetric violence during the birth of the first of her three children. It’s been 11 years.

Alkorta is the woman behind the second of the three UN condemnations of Spain for obstetric violence. This type of aggression, which takes place in both the public and private health systems, consists of actions or omissions by health personnel that cause physical or psychological harm to women during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. And that was the case of Alkorta, who, despite the time, relives the aggression daily.

The woman from Gipuzkoa went to the hospital at dawn. A few weeks ago she had sent a birth plan to her referral center. “Nothing I wrote was taken into account,” she denounces. She remembers every detail of those days in July 2012. She tells it without hesitation. How they took her up to the ward, how they infantilized her, how several resident doctors examined her without her consent, how they ended up performing a cesarean section, how they treated her “like an animal” when they stapled her after giving birth to her son, what the burning smell from the cesarean section, how they separated her from her son for more than four hours as soon as he was born… How she did not sign any document to give her consent.

“I was unable to walk for several weeks. I needed help from my family. It was not autonomous. The psychological damage was greater. I still, in a way, drag it along. I can’t smell burning. Years ago it blocked me, I went blank. Now I can move on, but my guts churn when I remember everything that happened,” explains Alkorta. But, for her, the worst thing was her fault: “I blamed myself, my husband and even my son.” The writer ended up being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Nahia Alkorta waits in the office of her lawyer, Francisca Fernández, in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid). Clouds cover every corner. It doesn’t take long for the first drops of rain to fall. The landscape is far from that which the woman encountered in 2012, sunny, even summery, which she saw in Huesca before her life changed completely. It is a morning at the end of October and Alkorta has come to tell how the system broke her and she has tried to rebuild herself. How she ended up writing the story of herself and her son.

While he tells his case, his lawyer, Francisca Fernández, nods constantly. She also suffered obstetric violence 20 years ago. She had the Kristeller maneuver performed, which consists of pressing on the bottom of the uterus when the baby’s head is wedged in the birth canal, in order to speed up the process. Her daughter suffered asphyxiation and had to be resuscitated, and Fernández suffered physical and psychological problems — she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, like Alkorta — that she still carries with her. This practice is discouraged by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO) due to the damage it can cause to the mother and baby.

After that first birth, Fernández decided to specialize in health law. The lawyer does not dare to make an exact estimate of the number of cases she has handled since she began practicing in this area. She does say that she handles about 60 cases a year. The one from Alkorta came to her through the email forum Apoyo Cesáreas in 2012, where several women recounted the experiences they had had with obstetric violence. “There are terrible testimonies. 20 years ago [que fue cuando Fernández se sumó al foro para contar su experiencia], every week 10 or 12 mothers joined. It is outrageous,” she denounces. In 2022, a decade after their first child was born, Alkorta and Fernández received the second UN ruling condemning Spain for its bad practices. And his criticism of the country is fierce.

The writer of My stolen birth He laughs when asked if there has been any apology from his health center. “The only thing I have received is a press release in which they claimed his excellence,” she emphasizes.

Nahia Alkorta became pregnant again. Her daughter was born in the middle of confinement and the “terror of going through the same thing again,” she says, paralyzed her. “Luckily everything went well and I didn’t have to live a nightmare again,” she says, attentive to the gaze of her children, who came to the interview. While the little ones carefully observe the photographs taken of the two women for this report, Alkorta looks at Fernández. The photographer tells them to get together. While the flash plays, a “thank you” resonates in Nahia Alkorta’s mouth.

