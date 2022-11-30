“In the jungle, my original name was Sobode Chiqueno. The missionaries brought us to these inhospitable places”, says in the Ayoreo language Mateo Sobode Chiqueno, an audiovisualist from the town that lives in what we know as Paraguay and Bolivia and who stars in the documentary film barely the sun. A film that was already a Paraguayan candidate for the Oscars and today competes for Best Ibero-American Film at the Goya Awards. “We left the forest because the Catholic and evangelical missionaries were coming in,” Sobode recalls during an interview in his community, a rural village with wooden and brick houses and little access to drinking water. It is called Campo Loro and it is in the heart of the Gran Chaco, the second largest forest in South America, far from its original home, deep in the forest.

The world has spent weeks debating at COP27 how to preserve the environment that certain societies, certain countries and certain companies, mostly from the global north, mercilessly destroy, but the wise and naturally rebellious voice of those who care hardly reaches the metropolises. nature every day: indigenous peoples. This Sunday, November 27, at the Spanish Film Academy in Madrid, critics and the press have had the opportunity to see barely the sun and listen to Sobode. Since 1979, he has been recording stories, songs and testimonies on cassette tapes from his Ayoreo neighbors and relatives, one of the 19 original peoples of Paraguay, a South American state bordering Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil in which at least 300,000 people identify themselves as native . A country with half jungle and half between dry and swampy: the Gran Chaco, which with jaguars, anteaters and precious woods such as quebracho blanco and palo santo, also extends through Argentina, Bolivia and a little bit of Brazil.

“Here in my house I have a little more than a thousand reels. I am doing it for my grandson because I am already old and the work would remain for the future of the Ayoreo, ”says Sobode while unwrapping plastic bags with hundreds of cataloged tapes that he keeps in his house made of wooden planks. Cassettes that even contain historical moments full of shouts and prayers in Ayoreo, gasps and blows, the only proof of an authentic manhunt that occurred three decades ago: missionaries chasing natives to get them out of the forest and “evangelize” them. People who resist, fight and flee are heard. Some die and some kill in self defense. CLICK. The tape runs out. Ullón’s film excellently portrays the effort and patience of Sobode and the Ayoreo people during 12 weeks of filming between 2016 and 2019. It shows him in action, interviewing others who, like him, were expelled from their forests and they are worried about those who remain inside.

Despite the efforts of the surrounding society to make them disappear, close to a hundred Ayoreo resist living in voluntary isolation in the last virgin forests of the Gran Chaco and, as far as is known, they are the only Native American people outside of the Amazon that have relatives. living in this situation. And so they want to continue. Sobode explains it in the film released in 2020, which faithfully shows his life and mission. barely the sun She has been awarded 14 international awards, has toured more than 60 festivals and represented Paraguay in the last edition of the Oscars.in two categories: International Feature Film and Fiction Feature Film.

Arami Ullón, director of the documentary ‘Apenas el Sol’ (2020). moritz schermbach

The director, Aramí Ullón, explains: “I tried to do it in the least informative way possible. I wanted it to be an emotional approach to the Ayoreo people and I tried to make them feel what is happening until today”. According to her, the film has had a great reception because “in 75 minutes it opens an understanding that brings a story that most people don’t know. With information that they did not have and a depth that is not usual for them. The first reaction is a kind of shock, like: this can’t be happening in 2022! And what can be done?”.

The film has helped many other indigenous viewers from other towns feel identified, says Ullón. “We are counting colonialism. I’m not going to say postcolonialism because it seems to me that colonialism never stopped,” she says. For this reason, perhaps it had a lot of resonance among native peoples of the US and Canada. “It seems to me that it talks about that, about what these peoples suffer, not only in Paraguay,” adds the author, born in Asunción in 1978. cloudy weather (2014), her first documentary feature, with her and her family of protagonists, also toured the world and even the Oscars in 2016.

First in the Chaco, then in Europe

Before releasing it in theaters, Ullón and Sobode made an exhibition circuit in the main communities of the Chaco where the film was recorded. “It was one of the biggest challenges for me. To show this interpretation of mine of what they said, I didn’t know how it was going to be received. I was very, very nervous because even if one has good intentions, one can be wrong”, acknowledges the Paraguayan filmmaker. The reaction of the Ayoreo was joy and even laughter when they saw each other, says Ullón, but above all, nostalgia for her life in the forest. After the film, debates arose about how people live now, contrasting the memories of the elderly in the middle of nature with current life, where the loss of the jungle has transformed their culture and worldview. “They also made jokes and laughed a lot at things that happened. There is a level of the movie where we white people cannot access, only the Ayoreo can read things that remain a secret to me”, she comments. And above all, they wanted more. “More time or more films because there are many more stories of contact, violence, uprooting and survival that must be told and, of course, they are right”, she adds.

“We would love as a team if these other movies no longer need white technicians to come tell those stories. It would be great if these stories continue to be told by them, the Ayoreo”, says Ullón, who believes that his film “more than generating concrete changes, what it does is empowering the Ayoreo. Hopefully it will serve as a tool to regain strength. That’s the most the film could do.” barely the sun It was financed with 80% public funds from Switzerland, where the author resides, and 20% from Paraguay, which took years of work to achieve. According to Ullón, “a painful pilgrimage”, due to the little public or private support for cinema in the South American country. After the premiere of the film in theaters in Paraguay, the Senate invited Sobode Sobode to a tribute. There, before Paraguayan legislators, he asked in Spanish and Ayoreo for the restitution of his ancestral lands: “They are killing us.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.