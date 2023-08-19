On the crest of the wave of the second industrial revolution, another schism was generated, this artistic one, inextricably linked to it. Two trades exchanged roles sharing materials. The artist and the trapper. The sample The second life of things outlines a look at that moment of change and exchange, tracing its origin in the Middle Ages, when some creators rescued elements from the garbage with which to configure the hairpieces of sizes.

The rapid increase and urbanization of the population that Europe experienced at the end of the 19th century generated the accumulation of waste, and with it, its collector. Everything was used. Rags, bones, glass or cans were collected from the sidewalks of the streets with which paper, buttons or dominoes were later made. But this circular economy stopped making sense for capitalism, which does not recognize curves, but only one straight line: always forward. The appearance of new materials, such as cellulose, relegated the figure of the ragpicker to the periphery, as the documentary included in this exhibition attests. The zone. Au pays des chiffonniers (Georges Lacombe, 1928). Treasure hunters among the rubble, their clothes as holey and dirty as the objects they recover, wander the outskirts of Paris while new buildings are being erected. The vertiginous industrial advances would soon end the profitability of the collection, and the findings of the junkman among the garbage are orphaned. At that moment another declassed person appears to think about a second life for things. The avant-garde artist.

It was first the cubists who, in their efforts to find ways to contradict the academy and to violate the hitherto untouchable format of the canvas on a frame, incorporated vulgar materials and objects into art. He collage it opened up to the real by incorporating sheets of newspaper, oilcloth or pieces of wood. This first search for the presentation of representation is visible in works such as painting-object (1960), by Joan Miró, a piece of painted canvas attached to a piece of wood with huge rusty nails, or the collages by Kurt Schwitters, nicknamed “the metaphysical trash can of Hannover”. In the desire to equate art and life and to subtract the poetic from the abandoned, Ángel Ferrant and Esteban Vicente, including two toys created with wood, paper, wire and nails, were running.

The investigation of new languages ​​and other surfaces were the motivations of the voracious Picasso, called by Jean Cocteau the king of ragpickers. In Studies based on other artists (1916), Picasso draws copies of other people’s paintings on matchboxes. A miniature altarpiece that also certifies his permanent work of copying and inspiring the works of other painters. The sculpture of Manuel Angeles Ortiz No title (1939), a synthesis between Cubism and Expressionism, with its threatening silhouette, is an assemblage of wood and iron that he composed after leaving the Argelès-sur-Mer concentration camp.

Photography was also a home for the adoption of waste and garbage. The experiments in the laboratory of Salvador Dalí and Brassaï, the involuntary sculptures, they were nothing more than bus tickets, bars of soap or toothpaste arranged in front of the camera lens, in such a way that they lost their reference to take refuge in a dreamlike dimension. Aho and Soldan operated with the same intention with their photography Untitled (debris) (1930), some pieces of paper playing with their shadows on the asphalt. With surrealism, the abandoned object would give up its original meaning to suggest sensations of danger, terror and confusion.

Does this exhibition of avant-garde art in a museum of Renaissance and Baroque art, the Museo Nacional de Escultura, create confusion? For María Bolaños, curator of the sample and former director of the institution, none. She has devised a transition room between the temporary exhibition and the museum’s permanent collection in which, on a reliquary-like shelf, unusual elements used by Baroque masters are gathered, as in the case of the recumbent christ by Gregorio Fernandez. Always with the intention of achieving a greater veracity that would enhance the power of devotion of the figures, they incorporated materials as little noble as cork, horns, human hair or ropes. Few people know the museum’s collection as well as Bolaños, who already curated the bold and revealing exhibition. Store (2019), focused on the reverse, the back room and the hidden.

Paradoxically, working with waste at the forefront has acquired incalculable monetary and historical value.

There is also a subplot, a veiled message in the inclusion of works such as a scene from Charlie Chaplin’s medium-length film The Pawnshop (Charlot, pawnbroker, 1916). In it, Charlot tries to fix a broken watch, but his clumsiness ends with the device shattered. An allegory of how, with the industrial revolution and chain work, time accelerated its pace, even at a destructive speed. How this attempt to extend the useful life of the machine ceased to make sense with the beginnings of planned obsolescence. Both in the excerpt from this film and, for example, in the photograph of Walker Evans Stamped Tin Relic (engraved tin residue), from 1929, are creations that criticized overaccumulation early on.

The second life of things confronts us with the current context, in which industrial recycling is advocated while waste collection is prohibited. The European artist of the 21st century no longer pokes around in the containers, nor does he inhabit the margins. It is the time of the art of using and throwing away. Paradoxically, work with waste during the avant-garde has acquired incalculable monetary and historical value. This exhibition offers us a tour that helps to understand the artistic and economic context of industrialization, as well as pointing out a group of creators capable of turning garbage into art, although a more panoramic and deeper look would have been achieved with a higher space and a larger number of pieces.

‘The second life of things’. National Museum of Sculpture. Valladolid. Until September 17.

