The bicameral commission for the implementation of the new Criminal Procedure Code advancement the validity of 6 articles to benefit Amado Boudou and others convicted of corruption. He did so by arguing universal concepts such as equity, but in reality hides various traps.

This new code was approved by Congress during the presidency of Mauricio Macri but it was going to be implemented in a gradual and by provinces.

In November 2019, reforms to the procedural code raised controversy over limits to remand prisons of processed. But now these articles focus on condemned like Boudou in the Ciccone case.

Now your defense will be able to allege the principle of benefit for the inmate and request that these articles apply to you, while appealing the order to return to prison to serve his sentence of 5 years and 10 months in prison.

The former Minister of Justice German Garavano agreed in 2019 to start with the northern provinces and now he was going to continue with the southern provinces.

But the legislators who operate directly for Vice President Cristina Kirchner they broke that plan and they made those six key items with national character and starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

So the advancement of legislators K is to directly influence corruption causes that are processed in the Capital, specifically in Comodoro Py.

It is another of the more than ten measures promoted by the vice president to try to improve the procedural situation and that of her former civil servants.

While it is only for the condemned for now, these articles are a future lifesaver for Cristina if also, in the future, she is eventually convicted in a cause like the Cuadernos de las Bribes. Thus the possibility of fulfilling a hypothetical sentence it will be further delayed.

It is true that the new code was approved by consensus by Kirchnerism and the legislators of Together for Change.

The heart of the code is the obligation of the judges to delegate investigations to prosecutors and shorten the term of cases. Any file that is more than 3 years old, for example, will oblige the judge to report to the Council of the Magistracy.

Apart from the discussion on the guarantee of these 6 articles and the rights of citizens not to steal from the State, this advance has more traps.

For example, it says that convicted persons may request that their sentence be reviewed with other judges different to those of the cause. Thus in Cassation the chambers, managed by judges K, will review the sentences confirmed by other independent judges who now will not be able to say anything.

And if it is combined with the project to create an arbitrary sentencing court, as recommended by the Beraldi commission, the power of the Court and the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber will be shortened.

