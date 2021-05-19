The changes of the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, to the law of the public prosecutor’s office sanctioned by the K majority of the Senate remain as for the controversial way of appointing or firing the attorney general of the Nation. But it did make modifications regarding the composition of the strategic jury for prosecuting prosecutors. These modifications hide “Traps” and “disguises”, according to judicial sources.

With the banner of gender equality, changes were made in the jury for the president of the Association of Prosecutors and Officials of the Nation (AFFUN), Carlos Rívolo, “They are unbalanced” regarding the weight of politicians over magistrates, lawyers and academics.

The current law on the public prosecutor’s office, sanctioned as a result of the reform of the 1994 Constitution to create a fourth branch with autonomy from the governments, establishes that the jury has 1 representative from the Executive Branch, 1 from the Senate, 1 from the Interuniversity Council Nacional (CRI), 2 of the prosecutors and 2 of the lawyers.

The project promoted by Cristina Kirchner and approved by the Senate He took 1 representative from the prosecutors and 1 from the lawyers and gave 2 more to Congress, through the so-called Permanent Bicameral Commission for Monitoring and Control of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation that the K.

Now Soria, he took him out 1 representative to that bicameral commission (one would remain for the majority and another for the minority) and 1 to the lawyers. However, the “imbalance” occurs because the CRI “it is dominated by Kirchnerism” since national universities were created in Greater Buenos Aires that made the UBA and other great houses of higher studies lose weight.

The Argentine Federation of Bar Associations, chaired by José Luis Lasalle, He opposed for your entity to lose that representation in the jury permanently.

But the association of prosecutors study with magnifying glass the quorum fine print and the number of votes to remove prosecutors. It is that Cristina, beyond Eduardo Casal, wants to expel prosecutors such as Carlos Stornelli, Rívolo or Raúl Pleé who investigated her, requested or sustained her seven prosecutions and those of more than a hundred of her former officials.

Current law requires that the quorum to meet is achieved with “the totality” of the 7 members of the jury, and Soria lowered it to 4. And above all, it provides that an investigation must be carried out before deciding whether to suspend a prosecutor and, finally, he can be thrown out with the vote of 5 of the 7 members.

Instead, the minister proposed that he could be thrown out with “An aggravated majority”. Everything here depends on how the final text will be written.

“Would it be 2/3 of 7 to 2/3 of 4? “The sources asked. In the first case it would be 5 votes and in the second 3. That is, the prosecutors would be at “Shot to be cast” if the government of the day does not like what they are investigating.

This is another of the “traps” of the changes, judicial sources said.

In the courts of Comodoro Py it is said that it is not necessary to change the jury because it has been working well for years. He has just dismissed, for example, prosecutor Julián Castro for sexual harassment.

Other sources question that with the legitimate claim of gender equality the entire public prosecutor’s office is in crisis. For this purpose, a separate law could be made that would surely be approved by all banks.

They say that according to statistics “in the number of employees there are 50 percent of men of women and in civil servants almost 50 percent”. They affirm that the problem that there are no more women attorneys general “belongs to the governments that do not propose them. Then, K’s wear this costume to weaken the prosecutors ”.

According to sources from the Frente de Todos, the changes proposed by the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, to the bill sanctioned by the Senate are:

– Integration of the jury in prosecution:

It is proposed “a composition with a representative of the PEN, two from the Bicameral Commission (one for the majority and one for the minority), a representative of the national interuniversity council, a lawyer according to the jurisdiction (if the defendant is a federal magistrate, a lawyer with federal registration and if the defendant is a national magistrate, a lawyer from the College of CABA), two prosecutors chosen by lottery respecting gender parity ”.

In terms of operation, the changes involve:

– “It is proposed maintain a quorum in the majority of its members (4 members) and modify majorities for decision-making. For general decision-making, an absolute majority of the members, and for the removal of a prosecutor, two-thirds of the members ”.

– The proposal “is to modify the majorities for decision-making. For general decision-making -for example, issue a warning or impose a fine on a prosecutor-, maintain the requirement of an absolute majority of its members, and to remove a prosecutor, require an aggravated majority”.

The jury is currently made up of Adriana Donato (Public Bar Association of the CF), Hector Recalde (PEN), Javier Panero (FACA), Federico Thea (Interuniversity Council), Juan Carlos Paulucci (MPF for General Prosecutors), Alejandra Obregon ( MPF Prosecutors) and César Grau (Senate). Thea who entered the jury as rector of the University of José C. Paz and is currently the secretary general of the government of Axel Kicillof.

Look also

Look also

