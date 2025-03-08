The trap of equality in NGOs: the more budget they have, the less likely, a woman presides

Women are absolute majority in the third sector. They suppose 75% of the workforce in associations, foundations, NGOs, and reach parity in management positions. But there is a small print in this portrait of one of the most feminized areas of productive and social fabric: they can have power, but not always money. They manage, on average, 41% less budget than men. Although they carry the reins of organizations – in 51% of accredited NGOs, the director is a woman – they only reach the presidency in 43% of cases. And the bigger the entities, the less possibilities there is that they have a woman in front.

This is one of the conclusions of the report Women in the third sector: leadership and budget gapof the Loyalty Foundationnon -profit entity that evaluates the transparency and good practices of NGOs.

María José Gimeno, president of the NGO Moms in actionhe prefers to keep the first part of the equation. Women have gone far in the sector, much more than previous generations would have imagined. “Not only we will lead, but we have results as brilliant as we have, it seems incredible,” he says. And claims the generational jump. “My daughter no longer even considers whether or not it may or may not be good in something just because they are a woman. He makes comments like ‘My friend and I want to undertake. We will take advantage of the breaks of the camp to speak it ‘. That did not occur to me as a child. Imagine my mother, ”says Gimeno.

A larger size, less possibilities

The analysis of the Loyalty Foundation, which covers 284 organizations that meet principles of transparency and good management practices, highlights that women do not reach 50% in government bodies. They are not bad data by comparing them with other sectors, such as that of traded companies, where they represent less than 35% of the Administration Councils. However, they are not enough, they explain. Above all, taking into account that they are going through a notable budget gap.

They are going through a notable budget gap. NGOs chaired by women manage, on average, 41% less budget than those led by men.

They reach parity in presidencies only in those with a budget less than 300,000 euros. From there, they represent around 45.7% in those others whose budget fork ranges between 300,000 euros and 5 million, and the percentage collapse to only 24% of presidencies in larger NGOs, which handle budgets of between 5 and 25 million euros.

Possible philanthropy biases

“It is not enough for women to reach leadership positions, but they need real access to financing, networks of influence and strategic spaces, and that is happening, but little by little,” says the sociologist Rosa Siles, who works as a counselor and mentor for companies as an expert in entrepreneurship. “There is an organizational culture that, in many cases, continues to favor traditional leadership models,” he says.

Siles argues that in the entrepreneurship sector financing networks remain more accessible to men. “This occurs for two fundamental factors: one, that the woman is sometimes very self -expendent when presenting projects. Until he is sure they have high quality, he does not present them, ”he explains.

There is still a collective imaginary that supports more male entrepreneurship because it generates more confidence, more feeling of solidity, solvency, although there is no difference Rosa Siles

– Sociologist and Entrepreneurship Expert

“And then, that for some still generates more confidence the male leadership when presenting financing proposals. Banks, entities … There is still a collective imaginary that supports more male entrepreneurship because it generates more confidence, more feeling of solidity, solvency, although there is no difference. Women have demonstrated a great capacity for social management and transformation. ”

Ana Benavides, president of the loyalty Foundation, highlights conciliation as another of the main causes. “The weight of the family continues to fall disproportionately over women”, a fact that directly impacts its availability to assume senior management roles.

“I am sure and I trust that those figures in 20 years will have changed. It is simply that you have to let the story continue, that women consolidate in the positions to which they had no choice until now, ”proclaims María José Gimeno.

Change the “rules of the game”

“We have to work in giving voice to women who are leading these projects, in placing them, not only in obviously feminine forums, but in plural forums, because I believe that the question here is that this visibility and recognition often do so in ‘capsule’ mode, and it has to reach all places,” insists Siles. It also encourages to create mechanisms that facilitate the arrival of funds to projects led by women.

When women have access to more resources and are in management positions, they generate a high value social and economic impact. Closeing that gap means strengthening the third sector Rosa Siles

– Sociologist and Entrepreneurship Expert

Remember, in addition, that it is not just a matter of equality, but also of efficiency and impact. “When women have access to more resources and are in management positions, they generate a high value social and economic impact. You have to close that gap. Closing it means strengthening the third sector. ”

“And then, there is something fundamental, which is that a change in organizational culture and decision -making is needed,” proposes sociologist. Silvia Flórez, founder and president of the Vipeika Foundationclaims to have had a different experience. In her career she has worked as director in companies such as UPS United Parcel Service, Blackberry or Orange. “I was very clear about what I wanted and how I wanted it,” Zanja.

Benavides, from the loyalty Foundation, advocates the visibility of these challenges, the promotion of flexible work models that allow greater conciliation, the active search for referents, and the implementation of mentoring systems for future leaders. “It’s not just about occupying spaces, but also transforming the rules of the game,” concludes Siles.

Graphics Yuly Jara.