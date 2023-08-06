EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Marcela Saibek lost count of the number of times she fell prey. There is one that she especially remembers. Perhaps because she was the most unfair in her history full of her injustices; perhaps because the mechanisms of memory are curious and choose certain facts to erase others. In those years, the early 80s in an Argentina still under a dictatorship, Saibek was already a trans person. She was about to take a bus in Buenos Aires. When she went upstairs, she checked her pockets and realized that she had no coins.

The driver did not invite her to get off or accept the exception of taking her without paying, something that happens frequently. She only told him with hatred and using the masculine pronoun: “Passengers without a ticket I don’t have.” He didn’t let her get off her and took her straight to the nearest police station. She spent a day in detention and was forced to sign a document stating that she was infringing article 68 of the province’s Code of Offenses.

That article established from five to 30 days of arrest and economic sanctions to those who practiced prostitution in the Buenos Aires territory; a free way and a way to legitimize the persecution and police abuse that it established with other regulations in the cities of the rest of the country.

Some decades after those abuses, Saibek is a married woman, living with her husband and working as a beautician. She can tell the story of her. But the same does not happen with transvestites and trans who lost their lives due to police abuse and other forms of violence against LGTBI people.

Marcela Saibek holds a rainbow flag. Silvina Frydlewsky

“With an average life expectancy of between 35 and 40 years, transvestite, trans and non-binary people are denied basic rights such as education, health, access to decent housing and work. Social stigma continues to be a determining factor that promotes structural violence and inequalities in terms of human rights”, says the report published in may by the Public Ministry of Defense and the Popular Travesti Trans Mocha Celis High School. “We suffer beatings and harassment of all kinds. They took us out of life. That is why a repair is necessary”, says Saibek (56).

When Marcela talks about reparation, she refers to the Law for the Acknowledgment of the Historical Debt with the Travesti Trans Community, one of the projects promoted by transvestite-trans collectives and by the national deputy Mara Brawer. There are three projects that are in progress and with parliamentary status; that is, they are being dealt with in the corresponding commissions.

Brawer’s is one of those that is discussed with resonance. It proposes a national law and the compatibility of the collection of the pension with the performance of work activities in a relationship of dependency or self-employment as well. In any case, the idea is to move forward with consensus to unify in a single text and achieve the best possible law. “At the age of 18, I put on industrial silicone. It was the only thing that gave us a feminine form. That is airplane oil that was bought in drums. It kills you. Imagine, we put it between us, without aseptic, with horrible suffering. Prostitution, the cold and the street and the substances that one drank result in a life expectancy of 40 years”, says Marcela.

In 1998, the police edicts that criminalized being transvestites or trans were repealed in the city of Buenos Aires. A decade later, the province of Buenos Aires and others in the Argentine territory did so, which in their minutes spoke of “acts of homosexuality” and “dressing in clothes of the opposite sex.” The only purpose was to criminalize LGTBI people and those in the exercise of prostitution.

The fight is for a law that repairs the damage caused by the State, like the ones Marcela and thousands of others recount, who suffered arrests, imprisonment and other torments. “Now Argentina has the gender identity law and the trans labor quota. It’s all things in favor of younger trans girls. But we had nothing. We were walking down the street and they arrested us. It is an economic but also a moral reparation, although it will never be enough for the damage they did to us”, Saibek points out.

María Eugenia Azar, member of the trans travesti collective The Historical Argentines that brings together people over 40 years of age, highlights that the law would reach some 2,000 surviving people throughout the country. And he points out that health is one of the most pressing problems in the community.

“Most of the colleagues have lung problems and others associated with the use of industrial silicones. As a result, any blow can cause internal bleeding and the risk that this silicone will continue to expand; it cannot be removed and blends into the skin tissue. Many have HIV and are in very fragile health from having been on the streets for years”, she explains.

Marcela Saibek during the interview. Silvina Frydlewsky

Teacher and militant of Mujeres Trans Argentina (MTA), Alejandra Silvestre points out that the transvestite trans population lived in hiding both in the years of dictatorship and democracy and speaks of a message that society burned into the collective. “We were told that we weren’t good enough to work and we could only be on a street corner or in prostitution networks, with all our rights violated. For example, no one talks about trafficking in trans women. We die at age 40 -or earlier- because we are victims of a system. We are aged and punished, without medical controls and with violence on the part of the health system, ”said Silvestre.

She herself suffers first hand the failures of the health system in the care of trans people. “Being a professional and a teacher, I have to travel because in my city there is no specialist in endocrinology for hormonal therapies. The State must respond to the horror that she committed, ”she concluded.

Argentina has a long history of fighting for the acquisition of rights of the transvestite, trans and non-binary population. In 2010, the Equal Marriage Law was enacted; two years later the Gender Identity Law arrived, which allows self-determination of gender. And in 2021 it was the turn of Law 27636, better known as the Travesti Trans Labor Quota. The latter establishes a minimum quota of 1% of the charges and posts of the National State for this population.

If the Argentine State points to comprehensiveness in public policies, historical reparation should be a reality. However, the legislative initiative is only the emerging of the fight. The motor is in the numerous groups that accompany and in a popular force of community networks that achieved other conquests in the country.

On a rainy afternoon in Buenos Aires, Marcela Saibek talks about her beautician services. She says that she also does reiki and that she is interested in learning new things. She follows the talk with a question that she asks.

– Do you know why we deserve a historical reparation?

-Because?

-Because we were discarded and sexual objects. We were just for that. I tried to change and fight. I have been in a relationship for 17 years and now legally married. But the looks were always mockery and aggression. I would get a job, fall prey and lose jobs for it. There was no love for us.