The Transporter Legacy: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

This evening, Friday 26 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 The Transporter Legacy (The Transporter Refueled), a 2015 film directed by Camille Delamarre, will be broadcast. The screenplay was written by Luc Besson, Bill Collage and Adam Cooper. This is the fourth film in the saga created by Besson himself and Robert Mark Kamen, it is a reboot of the saga. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Frank Martin Jr. is a skilled driver who carries anything, if well paid; However, his career climb suffers a severe blow when he agrees to put himself at the service of Anna, who involves him in a dangerous escape after a turbulent robbery. However, the assignment turns out to be only a pretext. In fact, Anna actually wants Frank Jr.’s help to eliminate Arkady Karasov, the boss of the Russian mafia and human trafficker, who forced her into prostitution at an early age. To convince Frank Jr., Anna has seen fit to kidnap his father Frank Sr.. Only after a thousand vicissitudes will Anna and Frank Jr. be able to emerge unscathed from this controversial situation between chases and shootings.

The Transporter Legacy: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Transporter Legacy, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Here is all the information in detail:

Ed SkreinFrank Martin

Ray StevensonFrank Martin Sr.

Loan ChabanolAnna

Gabriella WrightGina

Tatjana Pajkovic: Maria

Yu Wenxia: Qiao

Raša Bukvić: Arkady Karasov

Noémie Lenoir: Maissa

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Transporter Legacy on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 26 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it.