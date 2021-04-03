In Egypt, the ceremony of transporting the mummies of 22 pharaohs was held, reports RIA News… The movement of the cortege with the embalmed bodies of the country’s ancient rulers hit the video.

The mummies were removed from the building of the Egyptian National Museum at 20:00 Cairo time (21:00 Moscow time) and taken to the newly built National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in the ancient Fustate district of Cairo. The cortege covered five kilometers. The procession of sarcophagi is led by horsemen-guards, dressed in the clothes of the ancient Egyptians. Among the mummies transported in the center of Cairo are the bodies of 18 kings and four queens of the seventeenth and twentieth dynasties, in particular, Ramses II, Thutmose III, Seti I and Queen Hatshepsut.

The country’s minister of antiquities and tourism, Khaled al-Anani, called the event “the biggest cultural event in Egypt in recent years.” According to him, the need to transport mummies arose long ago due to the lack of space for their “worthy for display and storage”.

Earlier, during excavations in northern Egypt, archaeologists found a mummy with a golden tongue. Presumably, the age of the find is 2000 years. The mummy was among 16 poorly preserved burials in the Taposiris Magna temple west of Alexandria. According to scientists, a golden tongue made of foil was given to mummies during a ritual so that a deceased person could speak with the god of the underworld Osiris.