The Argentine Confederation of Transport Workers (CATT) asked the national government that its workers enter the coronavirus vaccination plan, because they provide an “essential service.”

The union made this request through a letter addressed to the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, after a meeting in which the health situation and its impact on transport were analyzed.

“Transportation workers from the first hour have provided a immeasurable service to society, transporting millions of workers and ensuring supply throughout the country, also enabling the transfer of health personnel so that they could develop their fundamental task to reverse this pandemic, “the letter states.

And he asks the Minister of Health to analyze it and, if it is considered viable, priority to transport workers in the vaccination plan implemented by the Government, to counteractar the high biological risk to which workers in this sector are exposed on a daily basis.

The letter bears the signature of the CATT general secretary, Juan Carlos Schmid, who cited Decree 297/2020, which includes transport as a “essential service”.

So far, the vaccination plan established by the Nation includes in its first stage health personnel, then adults aged 70 years or more, elderly people residing in long-stay homes, adults aged 60 to 69 years, and then to personnel from the Armed Forces, security and prison services personnel.

Later stages will target adults aged 18 to 59 from groups at risk and teaching and non-teaching staff (initial, primary and secondary). Finally, other strategic populations will follow defined by the jurisdictions and based on the availability of doses.

This Wednesday, Minister Ginés González García estimated that if the supplier laboratories comply with the expected delivery schedules, between August and September the vaccination against covid-19 could be completed for the entire population over 18 years of age.

