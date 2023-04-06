Protesters and strikers caused renewed disruption to transport lines in France on Thursday, after fruitless talks between trade unions and the government on reforming the country’s pension system. It was reported that demonstrators in Paris blocked access to part of Charles de Gaulle airport, and roads and universities were closed in various locations.

The authorities expected up to 800,000 demonstrators across the country to protest the government’s gradual increase in the retirement age, from 62 to 64.

The controversial reforms of French President Emmanuel Macron are supposed to help close a looming gap in the pension fund. However, trade unions and large sections of the opposition reject the reforms as unfair.