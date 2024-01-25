Thursday, January 25, 2024
The transport case for PlayStation Portal is on offer in Lampo on Amazon Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in Gaming
0
Today's Amazon offers allow us to purchase a carrying case for PlayStation Portal, branded Orzly. This is a Flash offer with a limited number of units which is added to the basic discount for the last few days. The final price is €28.41. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The price prior to the current offer was €39.99, which in turn was a reduction from the previous €49.99. The product is sold by Syntiga Europe – IT and shipped by Amazon.


