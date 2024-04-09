The healthcare transparency register is not transparent and actually not a register. Not transparent, because – with a lot of effort – only a payment to an individual doctor or company can be found and not, for example, a series of payments by a pharmaceutical company over several years. No register, because, for example, nothing can be found about payments to doctors for conducting drug research.

The Healthcare Transparency Register (TRZ) is therefore not doing what it is supposed to do. It was set up in 2012, among other things, so that patients can check the financial interests of their doctor. “Sufficient transparency contributes to a climate in which abuses are less likely to occur,” he said writes outgoing minister Pia Dijkstra (Medical Care, D66) in a letter she sent to the House of Representatives on Monday. By abuses she refers to “situations in which medical professionals act out of their own interest, and not in the interests of the patient.”

For example, cardiologists at the Isala Hospital in Zwolle turned out to earn a lot from medical heart devices that they installed in their patients. The stories about this NRCwere followed by publications and broadcasts of Follow The Money and News hour about the lack of any insight into the extensive financial flows from the medical industry to hospitals, universities, doctors and researchers.

Under pressure from these revelations, Minister Dijkstra is now taking measures. The current transparency register, which is run by the healthcare sector itself, must make way for a government register in which large financial flows must also be reported. Hospital boards must gain better insight into the cash flows within their walls. There will be strict rules for 'sponsorship', a vague collective term for the most diverse payments made by the business community – from supporting conferences to giving scholarships.

Also read

how doctors in Isala sold heart equipment to patients

Bribe with concert tickets

According to Dijkstra, all this should prevent “unwanted influence on healthcare professionals by medical companies”. This regulation will be a long-term affair, as the letter to Parliament and some accompanying studies show. Even if the new rules come into effect in a few years, the game of influence will remain so complicated and subtle that it will probably remain difficult to distinguish between 'desirable' and 'undesirable'.

The classic bribe of the doctor with trips and concert tickets has largely disappeared in recent decades due to rules that prohibit this so-called favor. The symbiotic relationship between doctors and industry, which depend on each other for research into new medicines and medical devices, has remained. The industry provides money for research, hospitals provide knowledge and test subjects.

Such sponsorship by medical companies is common, notes the Inspectorate of Healthcare and Youth (IGJ). According to the letter to Parliament, this concerns “high amounts, the expenditure of which is not clear or transparent.” In principle, the money goes to the chief researcher of a hospital or university, who often puts it into the department's pot or sometimes into the research institute's account. Funds also go to medical partnerships, other medical companies or research foundations.

These money flows now remain elusive for almost everyone. Hospital boards themselves are not aware of the financial relationships of their doctors with medical companies, according to previous IGJ research. It is also difficult for the outside world to get involved. In recent decades, researchers have been required to state whether they have been paid for their research and by whom when publishing their publications in scientific journals and at conferences. That 'disclosures' are just not accessible to the public.

High amounts

It is also not possible to find those relationships in the current register. Medical companies generally adhere to their reporting obligations, especially because they usually also have them outside the Netherlands. However, this concerns relatively small payments for, for example, speaking engagements, not the large amounts of money on which entire research programs run.

While with those high amounts, according to Dijkstra, “the risk of undesirable influence may even be greater than with other types of financial relationships that are already covered by the register.” That is why Dijkstra wants to oblige the boards of (academic) hospitals to co-sign financial agreements with the industry from now on; then they must know their own housekeeping book. That is why the large flows of money will be recorded in the government register, so that everyone can easily see them.

At the same time, Dijkstra emphasizes: “There is no doubt that these types of money flows are usually desirable and even necessary for research financing, for example.” That is exactly what makes it difficult to untangle the knot between industry and doctors. Medical scientists have to publish a lot for their careers and can only do so with research paid for by the industry – the amounts that the government provides for independent research are a fraction of that of the industry. Pharmaceutical companies also often provide grants that allow universities to allow young researchers to pursue their PhD – usually in a subject of their own choice.

It will be difficult to come up with rules for sponsorship that will shed light on this twilight zone. It is unclear to what extent the tangle of foundations to which a lot of sponsorship money for 'research' is now transferred will come to an end. There are “no verifiable data on how widely unwanted influence occurs in healthcare,” Dijkstra writes. The question is whether those dates will be available.