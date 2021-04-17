A joint action developed by the General Directorate of Mar Menor, belonging to the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment, and the General Directorate of Open Government and Cooperation of the Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, together with The Polytechnic University of Cartagena, has allowed to include in the Regional Portal of Open Data of the Community, a catalog of data of special relevance about the Mar Menor, accessible to citizens, including up-to-date information on its status.

The general director of the Mar Menor, Miriam Pérez, pointed out that in this way “we comply with the provisions of article 11 of the Mar Menor Recovery and Protection Law, according to which relevant data related to environmental monitoring must be published. del Mar Menor, so that they can be exploited for reuse by various groups and promote the appearance of new products that help to make known the status and evolution of their recovery, providing added value to the information ”.

In addition, the norm establishes that “an initial catalog of open data of environmental monitoring parameters of the Mar Menor will be prepared, which will include those data sets that are considered to be of special relevance to the scientific community and the general public.”

For his part, the general director of Open Government and Cooperation, David Martínez, clarified that the Open Data Portal offers free information in a reusable format, “which allows its use by natural or legal persons, for commercial or non-commercial purposes.” .

You can access the portal, in this link; portal that, in turn, is federated to the State Government Data Portal.

Miriam Pérez pointed out that “the first task has been to identify the set of data that would be part of the catalog, in accordance with the aforementioned precept and with the consideration of those that are of special relevance to the scientific community and the general public. Thus, in a first phase, the set of data identified are the following physical-chemical-biological parameters of the Mar Menor: chlorophyll, oxygen, salinity, temperature, transparency and turbidity ».

The general director indicated that “it is one more step, and a very relevant one, when it comes to bringing the situation of the Mar Menor closer to the public as a whole, offering scientific data that allow us to verify its evolution and the scope that the tasks have on its state that are being carried out for its preservation and reversal of its deterioration, as well as the consequences that may arise, for example, from adverse weather conditions, such as temperature or heavy rains.

“If we had already been offering this data monthly through appearances before the media and press releases, now they will be much more accessible to anyone who is interested in finding out about the situation at any time,” he added.

David Martínez, for his part, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the different regional departments and other public bodies, as in this case, to advance in Transparency and Open Government.