It is funny that ‘The translators’ has resorted to an international cast in which each actor represents a country: Sidse Babett Knudsen to Denmark, Riccardo Scamarcio to Italy, Olga Kurylenko to Russia and our Eduardo Noriega to Spain, among others. They all play translators locked in a bunker to translate the latest installment in a series of international best-sellers. They do not even have internet access, which does not prevent fragments of the novel from being leaked. The game on account of the literary industry and the millions that move this type of books soon gives way to something more sinister in an intrigue where nobody is what they seem and in which Eduardo Noriega, stuttering, asthmatic and cowardly, plays at dynamiting his image.

Trailer of ‘The translators’.



Eduardo Noriega Interview:

Trailer for ‘Dardara’.



The second feature film by the Navarrese filmmaker Marina Lameiro follow Berri Txarrak’s 2019 farewell world tour, ‘Ikusi Arte Tour’, with which the group put an end to a 25-year career at the peak of their career. The documentary progresses through the lyrics and reflections of Gorka Urbizu, author of the band’s songs. ‘Dardara’ means vibration or tremor in Basque. “It captures the meaning of the film: how people vibrate because of Berri Txarrak’s music and also the fear that Gorka feels about the future”, sums up the director.

Trailer for ‘Kranston Ikastetxea’.



Mexican cartoon cinema dubbed into Basque and starring a boy sent to a special school that opens the door to a dimension inhabited by monsters.

Trailer for ‘The Auschwitz Report’.



Heartbreaking Slovak drama based on the actual escape from Auschwitz in 1944 of two Jews who managed to return to Slovakia and convince those who did not want to see the truth of the Nazi regime.