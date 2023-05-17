McDowell, at the Kentucky bar, a Barcelona classic. Vicens Gimenez

Sitting on a stool that was once bolted to the ground to prevent marines passing through town from starting the kind of fights that don’t end well, Megan McDowell (Richmond, Kentucky, 45) does her job. The waitress has just asked you to translate what the pair of tipsy New Zealand sailors at the back of the bar are saying. The bar is the bar of the baroque and very Yankee Kentucky, the legendary bar from Barcelona stopped in time since 1951. Neither the waitress nor the sailors have the remotest idea that McDowell is a world star of what he is doing so generously for them . Yes, translate. His translation of seven empty houses has earned Samanta Schweblin the prestigious National Book Award this year. And her too, of course. That the only other Argentine who won it was Julio Cortázar, with his favorite book, Hopscotch Megan has a hopscotch tattoo on her arm. “It sounds like something someone wrote sometime in the past thinking about their bright future.

He grew up in the American Midwest, together with a twin sister from whom he first wanted to distinguish himself and then could not separate. She followed her to Chicago when she left. Her parents, she an ex-nun, he an ex-hippy, would read aloud to them when they were little and then leave “weird things” within her reach, things like watership hill, by Richard Adams, a dystopia with rabbits. But it was the translated literature that made him realize that there was a world out there. Then came Chile. “A musician friend thought it would be a good idea to buy an old hotel in Valparaíso and turn it into a cultural center. The thing did not work out, but I left anyway, ”he says. By then, she had already worked for the Dalkey Archive imprint as a reader and she was determined to learn another language to launch herself into translating the books she fell in love with. It was not easy. “America tends to believe that nothing matters but itself.” Why not just try writing, then? “I wanted to give a voice to those who did not have it in my language. I didn’t think the world needed the voice of another privileged white woman,” she replies.

He says that his trade —which he practices from Barcelona right now, from an apartment overlooking the pension where Roberto Bolaño lived— has a mystical side: “I feel more and more that the book passes through me, that, somehow form, revives in my head”. Megan would like to believe in ghosts. In fact, she collects stories of appearances to writers. “I am convinced that good writers have some kind of contact with the afterlife,” she says. Her career, which has fought from the trenches, fighting for every book, is today one of the most admired in the sector. She gives voice to, among others, Alejandro Zambra, Mariana Enriquez and Schweblin, whom she had only seen three times before the National Book Award gala, which she arrived late but knew they were going to win. “Samanta’s mother is a psychic,” she confesses. She translates two, four and sometimes six hours a day, with the tiny wooden duck Samanta gave her near her. “She reminds me that I must make time my friend.” He tends to get overwhelmed, but he is finally learning to enjoy himself.