Translator of the Moscow “Locomotive” Sasiev died at the age of 48

The translator of the Moscow football club Lokomotiv Murat Sasiev died at the age of 48 after a long illness, this is reported on the official site club.

It is noted that he worked for the club for many years, was a true professional, was always ready to help in a difficult situation.

Lokomotiv head coach Mikhail Galaktionov in an interview with Match TV toldthat the team found out about the death of the translator when they completed the match of the 18th round of the Russian Premier League with Rostov.

He noted that for everyone it was a big blow and shock, the athletes mentally dedicated the victory in the match to Sasiev.

On March 4, Lokomotiv beat Rostov 3-1. Forward Artem Dzyuba scored for the first time for a new club, which he moved to on February 8. The contract with the Moscow team is valid until the end of the 2022/2023 season.