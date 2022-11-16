Next Sunday, November 20, we commemorate in our country a date of great importance, which is the beginning of the Mexican Revolution. For those of us who share our president’s national project Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it is also a day to remember the 3rd Transformationwhich, within our vision, is the antecedent of what is experienced today in our country as the 4th Transformation.

And it is that the transformations in our countryas they have been Independence, Reform, the revolution and the 4th Transformation that occurred in 2018, with the arrival of Brunette to the presidency of the RepublicThey have a common factor, which is that they originate from the town.

That’s right, all Transformations in our country have had as a common denominator the fatigue of the people with respect to the concentration of power and privileges in a few.

This is why next Sunday, November 20 we will be commemorating the 112th anniversary of the search for people of mexico to end the privileges of those who surrounded the Dictatorship of Porfirio Díazwho although he is recognized for the generation of a certain economic advance in our country, it is impossible to forget that it was at a very high cost, especially for the dispossessed, because the bonanza was only for a privileged few.

Hence the importance of those who were emblematic characters in the Revolution: Emiliano Zapata, Pancho Villa, the Adelitas, as an example of townspeople determined to fight for a better state of affairs for the poorest.

In 2018, with Andrés Manuel López Obrador we go to the fourth transformationwhich, even with some differences, had its origin in the same circumstance, a town tired of corruption and power and privileges concentrated in a few.

Now, we are a few days away from the 4th Transformationn reaches its fourth anniversary since it began on December 1, 2018.

The bases are laid for a more even Mexico for all and, although it is evident that there are still those who would like to return to their stage of privilegeswe are convinced that most of the town trusts in the advances that have been made, above all, in terms of the construction of a Welfare state what has like priority to the poorest.

Thus, those of us who represent the Fourth Transformation, we will continue working on this revolution of the conscienceswhere the center of our actions is the population itself, in its projects, proposals, desires and needswell the history it has taught us that when the people are united there is no lasting conservatism.

In Sinaloa, the Fourth Transformation arrived in 2021 with our governor Ruben Rocha Moya After just one year of continuous work, we can already see the true change that can be achieved when working from an eminently social perspective.

With close contact with people, listening and talking to honesty and sincerity, Communication with the population is the primary input for the decision of the public politics that are exercised in the federation, the state and the Municipalities governed by the fourth transformation.

In this way, together with the people, we are laying the foundations for the consolidation of the fourth transformation in 2024, always with the vision that no one is left behind and that no one is left out.