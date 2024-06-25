Deputy head of the Sergokalinsky district: Osman Omarov became religious two years ago

The son of the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky region of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, Osman, who participated in the terrorist attack on June 23, suddenly became very religious two years ago. The deputy head of the municipality for social issues and security, Barkakadi Majidov, spoke about the transformation of a man into a terrorist. Telegram– VChK-OGPU channel.

According to him, Osman Omarov lived in Makhachkala, where he was considered a major. However, two years ago he grew a beard, got married and covered his wife in Muslim clothing. This was also noticed by the residents of Sergokala, who knew that the man had not visited the mosque before.

Medzhidov also emphasized that in April, at a general district meeting, the local imam raised the issue that village residents began to go to a mosque in the Karabudakhkent district, where, according to some reports, Wahhabi Islam was preached.

Earlier, a fellow villager of Osman and Adil Omarov said that local residents were afraid of the sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district. He described them as arrogant and harsh people. According to the Russian, everyone knew about the radical views of the brothers.

On Sunday, June 23, armed terrorists, including the sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent, Dagestan. In addition, criminals fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala. According to the latest data, 25 people became victims of the terrorist attack, including 15 law enforcement officers, five civilians and another five people whose identities have not been established.