Letizia Moratti’s transformation: a failed experience

Transformism as a political meaning it is encountered in the clash between Montagnards and Girondins in the Parliamentary Assembly resulting from the French Revolution. In Italy he finds citizenship in political jargon starting from 1882 when the government of Agostino Depretis worked to widen the parliamentary majority with the entry of representatives of the right.

On March 24, 1900 Gabriele D’Annunzio crossed the hemicycle of Deputies abandoning the benches of the Historical Right, in whose lists he had been elected in 1887, with the cry of beyond the dead I go towards life, to then sit among those of the Extreme Left. Transformism? No! A movement of rebellion, against the parliamentary politics of the Right, of a man who will be an interventionist, a futurist, a legionnaire at the head of the Fiume enterprise, promulgator of the Carnaro Charter, fascist and then not.

In short, if the Go builds his life, according to his very precise vision of the world, the transformism of Depretis and the Connubio di Cavour instead find depth and political purposes in the need to modernize the country. We can draw equivalent considerations from the historical continuation? Certainly not! Giolittismo moved between daring tactics and widespread patronage, leaving out the twenty years of fascism and the first eleven republican legislatures, since 1994, i.e. since the beginning of what is clumsily defined as the second republic, there has been an exponential increase of parliamentary migration; in the just concluded XVIII legislature there were 306 jacket changes, almost 1/3 of the entire assembly body (compared to 39 and 40, only in the Chamber, in the X and XI legislatures which immediately became 124 in the XII 1994-96).

Parliamentary transformism had transformed from political reasoning, almost always in groups, useful for achieving objectives, designs and political strategies, to less than less strategic choices functional for objectives and private designs. Power for power? Again NO! We are only to the particular for the particular.

A Transgression: A short story told by my sociology professor to introduce a lesson on power. A farmer had loaded about fifty hens and a rooster into an open van. Stopped at a traffic light he realizes that the hens were reduced to a small number, he stops and runs to the back of the van in time to hear that the rooster, demanding a sexual performance from the last hens, repeated “Can you give it to me? No! and then get out of the van”. A private interest that reduces a power to a non-power. The little story is very reminiscent of “Can you assure me that in addition to being a minister I will be party coordinator?” NO! “Then, in a yearning for freedom, I’m leaving”. “Are you presenting me as a candidate for the Presidency of the Region?” NO! “Then I change party and alignment”.

Naturally, unlike hens, our politicians do not find solitude, on the contrary they find respect and sharing in order to be able to present the arrival of new friends as unavoidable and natural, trophies to raise, in the light of an ideal concordance, who knows why, not expressed for decades.







How far away from historical transformation, how far away from Cavour, Giolitti and D’Annunzio. Other than the nobility of politics, we are safeguarding self-interest, we are in the ocelotism of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa “If we want everything to remain as it is, everything must change”; nothing but national interest: in order not to compromise the old privileges, it is necessary to show oneself as new and immaculate.

Here is the contemporary transformism, that of the illusory second republic, practiced and consumed in all alignments without fear of disavowal or shame, loss of dignity and honour. As a textbook, the apolitical operation at the end of the term conducted by was on. Di Maiotextbook for cunning, apolitical for content and purpose.

Apparently and momentarily more successful is the migration of the two former ministers of Forza Italia which, once again, demonstrates Berlusconi’s incapacity in selecting his own leadership, repeatedly underlined by Società Libera in recent years. From a political science textbook, for how it is built and fed a political presence without being political, of a colorless but attentive and experienced character of the jet set Milanese.

Let’s talk about the lady Letizia Brichetto known as Moratti, a thirty-year political failure, understood as the noble content of the term, due once again to Berlusconi’s inadequacy in the composition of a political class. From insipience as president Rai from 1994 to 1996, it is remembered only for some subdivisionsi, as Minister of Education for 5 years where he engulfed the school of bureaucracy and obscured the study of geography.

From 2006 to 2011 Mayor of Milan, in 2009 he chose Giuseppe Sala as general manager of the Municipality, the future comrade mayor, transformation? NO! Appetence. A union punctuated by judicial inquiries, among other things, condemned by the Court of Auditors to compensate the Municipality itself. Completely faded his five-year period which was not followed up because it was defeated by Giuliano Pisapia, a circumstance in which it was not supported even by liberal fringes. Superfluous to continue, useful only to strengthen the apolitical image, according to our canons, of a character who for three decades had so much from her political side, repaying her with completely unexplored contents. Super evaluated by the duo Gianni and Costello who welcome her in their trainingfrom the Milanese ensemble, another political miracle Mario Monti declared that wherever she went Moratti stood out(sic).

Not forgetting the information that does not inform, which has given it the potential to split the right and the left, the balance of the next regional ones. No gentlemen, the Margaret Thatcher of the Po Valley only rocks the naïve fools of the Democratic Party ready to fall into the net of Gianni and Costello woven with the illusion that the sum of their votes, of the left, of the fracture of the right, added to the electoral robustness of the candidate, experienced only once, thanks to Berlusconi’s ability, and a non-existent appeal to civil society, will ensure their electoral explosion.

Other than civil society, it will be precisely the wisdom of Popolo Minuto that will contribute to the sunset of the dream, common sense, the ditto to feel that far from the political he understood that three decades of belonging cannot be exchanged for the denial of an armchair.

We are not on the terrain of politics or even on that of transformism, we are at the capitalization of an annuity and, unfortunately, at another five-year drowsiness of the regional institution. Meanwhile, the Morattian transhumance crossing the courtyard of palazzo Lombardia must have whispered: beyond the ungrateful, I go towards my still radiant future.

*Director of the Free Society

