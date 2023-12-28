When you think about recycling, controlling resource consumption or optimizing materials to reduce the impact on the environment and improve sustainability, you think of many industries. Anyone could make a quick list of where and why these measures should be applied. The most likely thing, however, is that healthcare would not enter that register, because hospitals are not one of the spaces that is thought of when addressing how to make the world greener.

Perhaps the fact that they are essential facilities means that the general public does not think about them from that perspective. It is not something, on the contrary, that happens from within the health sector. In fact, hospitals also have a place in the global calculation of greenhouse emissions. An Australian calculation esteem that its hospital network accounts for 7% of the country's emissions, as much as half of what the construction sector generates. They are 8.5% in the US, 4.6% in Canada or Japan and 4.4% in the global average, according to some estimates.

A study published in the summer of 2020 in The Lancet, it places in this sector a range of between 1 and 5% of all global environmental impacts, which may even exceed that maximum figure in some specific countries. Given the intense activity of the health sector – which represents 9% of GDP on average – understanding the impact of health on the environment is even more remarkable, alert.

How does the healthcare system affect the environment? The study published in The Lancet identified greenhouse emissions, but also air pollutants — 3.6% of global emissions of sulfur dioxide or 3.4% of nitrogen oxides come from the sector — or the use of resources .

The transport of patients or the need to heat air or water have direct consequences on the environment, for example. It also has indirect ones, such as those generated by the manufacturing needs of some necessary materials. To this we must add the waste that is generated – for health reasons, many disposable items are needed – each year derived from the medical needs of the population.

Hospitals are very aware of their ecological footprint and how they should—or could—reduce it. There is already talk of “green hospitals.” There are global networks of health centers that are making adjustments to reduce this impact, campaigns that are aimed at citizens – who need to participate in good management of medical waste – or actions to renovate facilities that already take ecological criteria into account.

Sometimes, the operational needs of health centers are a window of opportunity to make these adjustments. This is what happened to the Severo Ochoa University Hospital, in Móstoles. In their case, the process started in 2014. “We realized that the state of the facilities was obsolete,” says Javier Reneses, director of Management and SSGG of the center. It was one of those renovations that any building may have to face over time, which was more sensitive here because it was a hospital space. When he explains what objectives were set, Reneses points out that they have already added an environmental one.

In the case of this hospital in Móstoles, according to Fernando Durban, director of the Energy Efficiency area of ​​Grui Empresarial Electromedic, the company that carried it out, the changes are being made with a “spirit of continuous improvement.”

The photovoltaic installation is already leading to 25% of the energy consumed by the hospital coming this way. In the future, more things could be done, such as powering charging points for electric vehicles with it or reaching full self-consumption. Using systems that detect human presence—and not movement—makes it possible to reduce energy waste without being disruptive. Another area is the reuse of heat, using in a pilot the technology to reuse it to heat water or in heating and thus reduce gas consumption. The goal is “to be a self-sufficient hospital”, it is “very complicated to achieve, but achievable,” says Durban.

Examples of this change in vision of what a hospital should be are beginning to be seen spread throughout the global geography. Health centers ask for environmental certifications, readjust their operations—green operating rooms can be created—or reduce waste.

A complex transformation



The great challenge for hospitals in their green conversion lies in their very nature. Not only are they sensitive spaces, but they maintain continuous activity. There is no moment of stoppage. “It requires a lot of energy, even at night,” Durban recalls. «The objective in principle was to reduce the environmental impact without being affected [en sus necesidades energéticas]», explains Reneses about his own experience.

Hospitals cannot afford to make sacrifices in energy use that are feasible in an office building, for example. As Reneses recalls, hospitals have critical risk services, with a very high consumption of energy resources. At home we can consider whether we need so much electricity, but it is something more complex in an ICU. Nor can they be compromised by a failure in their energy networks. This makes its ecological transition complex, but not impossible.

How to change hospitals to make them greener? Both Reneses and Durban defend the value of public-private collaboration to make this transition, because it requires an investment that is sometimes beyond what the hospitals themselves can do. Both also talk about working with projects with a view to a broad future. The complexity of the project itself comes into play here, but also the nature of the readjustment process. That is, it is not a recommendation that is not heard when talking about ecological transition.

Those responsible for the aforementioned study published in The Lancet invite you to be aware of the data, measure the impacts and make decisions with them in mind. Remembering the knock-on effect that healthcare can have on its suppliers helps to see how a 'virtuous circle' can be created. The Global Agenda for Green and Healthy Hospitals of the Global Network of Green and Healthy Hospitals wants to replace harmful chemical substances, improve waste treatment, focus on energy efficiency, reduce water consumption or design greener hospitals.

Making adjustments has direct effects. “We stopped emitting tons of CO2 into the atmosphere,” says Reneses. The health of the planet is also the health of the people who live on it.