Miahuatlan, Mexico.- About three months before the end of his government, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, that he has just begun what he has called the “fourth transformation.”

“Now the first stage is complete, the foundations for the transformation are still being laid, it is still beginning,” he said at the end of the afternoon in this community where he inaugurated a 12.5 kilometer rural road, from Santa Catarina Coatlán to Miahuatlán, the municipal seat

“Claudia says ‘second floor of the transformation’, it is a new stage, the one that is coming, which is going to be much better, because school has already been completed and because Claudia is very intelligent, very capable, she is a woman with experience, honest that she is going to continue highlighting the name of our beloved Mexico in the world,” he said under the roof lit with power plants.

López Obrador, president until September 30, and Sheinbaum, were sheltered by overcoats at the end of the day in the southern mountains of Oaxaca, an hour and a half from the state capital, and he carried a baton of command that he said he would give to the former head of government.

“For me, well, I don’t have much time left, in three months I am going to hand over the baton of command, I am going to retire and I want to share with you, I want to confess that I am going to retire with great pleasure, with great satisfaction. I I am going to retire quite happy, very happy, because progress has been made, I am now closing my cycle, there were many years of struggle,” he expressed.

The second joint tour seemed more like a farewell to López Obrador before his followers who shouted at him not to leave. More briefly, the former head of government promised to continue with the president’s programs such as the construction of roads in municipal capitals.

“It is an honor to be with you and imagine this historic moment that we are experiencing, we who fought so hard to reach the fourth transformation, and now walking alongside President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in this moment of transition and telling you that I am committed to you that We are not going to fail them,” he said.