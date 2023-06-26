Italy has always been a super power in the world of soccer, with a team that has won 4 World Cups and 2 Euro Cups and one of the best leagues in the world. Apart from the group success, Italy has high-quality players for whom teams are willing to pay overwhelming amounts of money.
Here we leave you the transfers of the most expensive Italian players in history, a list in which in a few days Sandro Tonali could appear as the most expensive of all once his signing for Newcastle is finalized in exchange for about 80 million euros:
The Juventus central defender is now a badge of the Turin team and has been with the club for 12 seasons, but in 2017 he went to AC Milan for one season and in 2018 Juve bought him back for 35 million euros.
The Italian striker had a great 21/22 season at Sassuolo, which sparked interest from West Ham and he arrived in England that same summer. After his first season in the Premier, his level has not been what was expected and his signing has already been questioned.
Filippo has been one of the most decisive Italian players in its history, world champion in 2006 and two-time champion of the Champions League. His transfer from Juventus to AC Milan in 2001 caused a sensation.
The defender had an incredible projection and Juventus signed him from Atalanta, but soon after Milan paid almost 38 million euros for him and he ended up playing two games in two seasons to return to Atalanta.
The forward reached Serie A with Fiorentina, and in 2017 Juventus opted for him, although later it did not become what was expected. He is currently 29 years old and plays for Toronto FC.
Yes, again Leonardo Bonucci. As we mentioned before, the Italian left Juventus in 2017 to play for Milan, and he did so, leaving 42 million with his transfer, although he would return a season later.
Chiesa is one of the most dominating Italian players today. The attacker left Fiorentina in 2022 to sign for Juve and become one of the bases of the Turin team’s new project.
After a season at Atlético de Madrid, the Italian returned to Serie A with Lazio, where he spent one season before leaving for Inter Milan in 1999 to play the following 6 seasons.
Buffon is considered one of the best goalkeepers in history, and for such a special player you always have to pay high prices. In this case, the Italian left Parma in 2001 to sign for Juventus with a figure that made him the most expensive Italian transfer to date.
Jorginho stood out in the football elite with Napoli, and Chelsea decided to pay almost 60 million euros for him in 2018 to get one of the bases of the project that would return them to a Champions League final that they ended up winning in 2020. He is currently at Arsenal since January.
