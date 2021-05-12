Marcelino García Toral does not hide his desire to lighten his squad this summer, knowing that he can join more than thirty players counting the puppies they are going to test in the preseason stage. The contractual situation of its players indicates that Iago Herrerín only ends his contract on June 30, who has already officially announced his departure, with which the rest maintain a valid contract. A consignment of up to ten players conclude their contract in June 2022: Berchiche, Dani García, Ibai Gómez, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Balenziaga, De Marcos, Unai López and the loaned Kodro, at Real Valladolid and Córdoba, now injured, at Alavés, who return to Lezama to play the preseason. The rest, in 2023 as Dani vivian that lands from his outstanding campaign in the Mirandés, or later.

The formula of expanding these transfers with several players more like Iñigo Vicente, with which it does not have in its plans and terminates the contractual relationship in June 2023 and Nolaskoain and Zarraga, who go out of operations and will need minutes immediate to get back into shape. Kodro and Córdoba are not players who seduce the Asturian coach either. It is not ruled out to use a useful tool such as the rescission with the option to buy back some lions, as has already been done. with Guruzeta, Larrazabal and Andoni López. Issues that must be clarified and that respond to abound between the sports director, Rafa Alkorta, and Marcelino García Toral himself with his team of collaborators as soon as the ball stops rolling. The summer is presumed long. It is also not an easy task to find attractive destinations for discards.

If a new signing arrives, like Javi Martínez, who scans the horizon after finishing his journey at Bayern or Moncayola, with his 12 million clause and Atalanta taking steps, to shore up the rojiblanca medullary, the discards would be increased to reduce the roster by 24 or 25 the chosen lions. It would also depend on the planning of Bilbao Athletic going up to the Second Division, an idyllic mechanism to adjust some pieces in the subsidiary by focusing on professional football to a rung of the elite: “About that we have still talked little with the club to take decisions. I can actually influence more with what is in the squad for next season than with the possibilities to incorporate playersIn that we have not advanced practically nothing, “Marcelino launched in this regard in the previous match against Huesca this afternoon in El Alcoraz.

The Villaviciosa coach maintains that he prefers to measure the times, that there is room for maneuver: “At the end of the competition we will make decisions about the players we have and those who left on loan, plus those that the club says to come up from Bilbao Athletic to make a squad. less extensive than the one that exists now, “he pointed out in this regard, wishing to work with a smaller group to instill in them his football ideology.