COLPISA Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:51



Minister Miquel Iceta and Carmen Thyssen will make official on February 9 the permanence in Spain of the Baroness’s collection. Already in August the parties reached the lease agreement for 97.5 million euros, at a rate of 6.5 million per year, and which includes the return to the Madrid museum of the legendary painting by Paul Gauguin ‘Mata Mua’. After 15 years, Spain will have a preferential purchase option on the collection. All that remained was to set the date for the signing.

The negotiations that were finalized in August and with fringes pending closing began in 2017. The Baroness demanded that the State renegotiate the conditions of the transfer, understanding that the original agreement, signed in 1991 for ten years and renewed annually since 2011 , was “obsolete”.

Ministerial talks began first with Íñigo Méndez de Vigo (PP) and then with José Guirao (PSOE) and José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes (PSOE), with whom Baroness Thyssen closed the agreement on January 29, just two days before it expired. the umpteenth term for the collection to continue in Madrid. Uribes could not sign it definitively in July when he left the portfolio and the honor went to his successor in the House of the Seven Chimneys, Miquel Iceta.