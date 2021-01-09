The experts in tricks, pathetic alchemists with empty words, libertines without sex appeal but with money or power to attract diverse flies, there have always been them in different governments and throughout history. They gather in swarms that shield themselves, and damage and increase imperative temptations.

There is an archaic authoritarian and profound vocation, a will to close, a tendency to abuse, a certain dictatorial nostalgia even though it is exhibited as a vital and transformative project.

Now they have decided delegate to governors and mayors the decision of the right to circulate. It is a fragmentation of power into major and minor feudal captains that they love the whip and abuse. Just one example: they arrested in the town of Brea Pozo in Santiago del Estero to a ten-year-old girl for not wearing a chinstrap. The police treated her badly and took her to the police station.

They give a free stone to abuse again.

The power of ignorance and ignorance in power are a necessary condition to propagate a society of persecuted and persecutors. Hannah Arendt wrote in “The Origins of Totalitarianism”: “A fundamental difference between modern dictatorships and all the tyrannies of the past is that in the former, terror is not used as a means of exterminating and frightening opponents, but as an instrument to dominate masses of people who are perfectly obedient.”. The ignorant persecute. Not to knowing, but to freedom that is the path to knowing.

Those who ignore freedom are the most dangerous donkeys.

They promote the most lethal conjunction that is that of ignorance and insanity.

Madness in power enhances the power of madness. No matter where, here or in Washington, psychiatric populism divides, violent, raves, destroys and hijacks democracy, or tries to hijack it.

From Caligula and Nero to the overwhelming insanity of Donald Trump, there is a type of leadership that Max Weber did not take into account: the madman in power.

For the great German sociologist there are three types of leadership; the charismatic, based on personal magnetism. Traditional leadership, founded on dynastic and monarchical lines, and rational-legal, or democratic leadership.

The madman is missing, the leadership of the insane, of the madman, who can suddenly overlap with other types of leadership in such a way that the madman or the madman in power can certainly be charismatic or charismatic, provoke a dynastic model of leadership and eternalize a surname in the tutelary peaks, and can be paradoxically reconciled, also, with legality (not with rationality) after being anointed in elections. Elections are necessary but not sufficient for democratic existence. Everything can lead to authoritarianism and unreason.

Now a new and at the same time ancient instance could prevail: the capillarization of the power transferred to the innumerable territorial chiefs.

Government insanity is contagious.

And despotic madmen capitalize on it for themselves.

History overwhelms with examples of entire societies mimicking and subordinating themselves to alienated leaders.

The plague is not necessarily the worst news for rulers lost in the night of incoherence.

In certain cases, it can be an occasion to build madhouse walls and massively discipline millions with force vests of the most diverse models: interdictions, electroshocks applied with idiotic propaganda, arbitrarily scattered checkpoints, and fear distributed like manna from heaven, or from hell.

There are confinements in different latitudes, it is true, but concomitantly vaccination and testing increase and program generalized protection.

Here it has been stated that the country is “one of the most vaccinated in the world.”

It’s false.

It is not really known when the vaccination will begin to be massive and diverse, beyond that hocus-pocus that comes from Moscow wrapped in questions.

The night is contagious. It is the new star assertion.

And the day is not contagious?

The restrictions were vaguely stated.

Inaccuracy was the norm.

Yesterday was a very talkative press conference in which almost nothing was said.

Nothing punctual.

That each one adapts, that based on care and protection blah, blah, blah … Again no one knows what to do and few believe that the rules will be complied with without arbitrariness. And above all, we know little and nothing about the vaccines that could arrive.

It points to the guilt of the young.

It is a generalization to excuse yourself from responsibilities.

They were not cared for when face-to-face classes were suspended indefinitely, nor did they take care of those who abandoned all schooling.

They don’t take care of them when they indoctrinate them.

They do not take care of them when they are beaten with demagoguery and feudal persecution.

From the power they show themselves fearful, inaccurate and hesitant, caught between the epic narrative of liberation and the current need for restriction. The virus celebrates uncertainty.

And that’s the real danger.

Look also