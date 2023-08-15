In 90min we have closely monitored the possible departure of Néstor Araujo to soccer in Greece. It was Matías Almeyda who asked the AEK Athens board of directors to sign the national defender for their squad and the reality is that the Greek champion’s source people complied with the coach, as they advanced very quickly in the agreement with the former Celta de Vigo and a little more slowly, they also reached an agreement with the eagles of America.
However, it is surprising that several weeks after having a verbal agreement with all those involved, the Mexican central defender has not left the team in the country’s capital. That being the case, in the most recent hours there have been reports that it was América who stopped the departure of the center-back due to the lack of a replacement on the market, a movement that could be detrimental both for the player and now for the team, since the AEK Athens would not move anymore for the signature of the Mexican.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, the Greek team does not trust the state of health of the center-back, who was injured in the game between América and the Nashville team. Nobody expected this health complication for the Mexican and it has come at the least desired moment, now the AEK team is not sure that Néstor is in full condition and they do not want to take risks of relapses, for which reason they would rule out signing him.
