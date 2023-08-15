🚨🇲🇽 The negotiation of Néstor Araújo has been blocked.

🔴 America had an economic agreement in principle with AEK, while a player with a word agreement.

However, 🦅 did NOT allow the player to exit.

Now, AEK has not advanced, due to injury and times there is a risk of falling

