The “Soyuz 2.1e” missile carrying “DMSat 1”, the first environmental nanometric satellite of Dubai municipality, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, was transferred to the Baikonur space base in Kazakhstan in preparation for the launch date on March 20.

The DMSat 1 satellite will serve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which confirms the country’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement.





