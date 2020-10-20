The transfer of former USSR and Russian midfielder Andrei Kanchelskis to Everton was in the top 10 most expensive transfers in the history of the English Premier League (Premier League), adjusted for inflation. The list is available on the Give me sport website.

In 1995, the English club acquired the Russian for 6.75 million pounds, which is equivalent to 69.82 million pounds today. Transfer Kanchelskis took eighth place in the ranking.

Alan Shearer’s move to Newcastle topped the rating in 1996 (£ 157.7 million at current exchange rates). In second place was the transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United in 2016 – 150.37 million. In third place is the acquisition of Manchester City by Kevin De Bruyne in 2015 – 124.9 million.

On April 15, beIN Sports TV channel compiled a rating of the best Russian players who played in the Premier League. Kanchelskis topped the list.

Kanchelskis played in England for Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City and Southampton. He won the national championship and the national Super Cup twice.