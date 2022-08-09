It was a very busy transfer market in Argentine football and with stories that did not end with a happy ending. Edinson Cavani and Arturo Vidal were close to playing in Boca, while Luis Suárez almost reached River, but for different reasons, they all ended up choosing other options.
The respect for the giants of Argentine football remains latent and there are still stars interested in coming to play in the country, but the situation is becoming more and more complicated. A difficult economic context, salaries impossible to match abroad and conditions that do not invite figures to come with their families.
The anger will be difficult to digest and the stars have their responsibility. The fan is passionate, is usually not very rational and was very excited about his possible arrivals. If there were even the fans who came to the airport to receive Cavani, although he was never going to end up arriving.
You have to understand that players think more with their wallets than with their hearts and that is understandable. Yes There is no effective bond, it is almost impossible for this class of footballers to opt for our football.
We can still believe in love and that is demonstrated by Suárez’s return to Nacional, but it is only explained in that it is the club of origin and of which he is a fan. Seeing a player of his class in a team like River will be increasingly complicated and that is why it is a great pity that it has not materialized.
We will have to wait and settle for the return of Argentine figures to the country. Di María has been promising to play in Rosario Central, while the illusion of seeing Lionel Messi in the Newell’s shirt will last until the end of his career. May we have the privilege of seeing more stars!
related links
More news from Cavani
More news from Suarez
More transfer news
More River news
More news from Boca
More Argentine soccer news
More news from Di Maria
More Messi news
#transfer #market #stars #giants #Argentine #soccer
Leave a Reply