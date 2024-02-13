Friday, February 2 was closed pass book in Argentine footballwith the exception of clubs that They sold players abroad, who were able to continue negotiating until 9/2, date on which the market was definitively closed for all institutions.
With last-minute reinforcements, we review news from the market, which was quite intense, while the 2024 Professional League Cup is being played, which has also already “charged” a coach. Go for it.
From the Pre-Olympic with the Argentine team, straight to playing with Messi in Miami: Federico Redondo, central midfielder of Argentinos Juniors, will sign his contract with Inter Miami in the next few hours, in exchange for US$8,000,000 including bonuses and at ” Bicho” has 15% of a capital gain left.
San Lorenzo announced the arrival of Diego Herazo, a Colombian striker from Deportes Tolima. The Barça club bought 100% of his signing and the “9” has already signed until December 2026.
Defense and Justice announced the arrival of Esteban Burgos, defender of the last step for América MG from Brazil. The footballer signed a contract until December 2024. How will he do?
Thiago Vecino is a reinforcement for Vélez Sarsfield, who bought 70% of the transfer to Liverpool and the forward signed until the end of 2026. He has a stint in Argentine football with Unión de Santa Fe.
The midfielder who arrives from Arsenal de Sarandí is now a new player for Argentinos Juniors, who was able to join through the sale of Villalba to Cruzeiro of Brazil.
Defender Tomás Lecanda, just 22 years old, was released from River and arrived in Victoria to reinforce “Pipo” Gorosito's Tigre.
