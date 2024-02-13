With last-minute reinforcements, we review news from the market, which was quite intense, while the 2024 Professional League Cup is being played, which has also already “charged” a coach. Go for it.

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Federico Redondo will play for Inter Miami: there is already a total agreement with Argentinos Juniors. Now documents are exchanged.

*️⃣ #AAAJ He sells the pass for US$8,000,000 including bonds and has 15% of a capital gain left. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/e2nt4WV5VK — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 12, 2024

🚨[OFICIAL] San Lorenzo announced the arrival of Diego Herazo, from Deportes Tolima.

*️⃣The club bought 100% of his record and the Colombian striker signed until December 2026. pic.twitter.com/U0UFZBJlAX — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 12, 2024

🚨Defense and Justice announced the arrival of Esteban Burgos, last step defender for América MG from Brazil.

*️⃣The footballer signed a contract until December 2024. pic.twitter.com/zjJiMWz34X — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 10, 2024

#PassMarket | 🤝 [OFICIAL] Thiago Vecino is reinforcement of #Velez. Fortín bought 70% of the transfer from Liverpool 🇺🇾 and the forward signed until the end of 2026✍️🏼. pic.twitter.com/ImwjJ4WbQk — Pass Market (@MDePasesArg) February 10, 2024

🚨[OFICIAL] Argentinos Juniors announced the arrival of Emiliano Viveros.

*️⃣The club bought 50% of the transfer to Arsenal and the footballer signed with #AAAJ until December 2028. pic.twitter.com/DMHq67oWOU — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 11, 2024