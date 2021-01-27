The Ministry for Ecological Transition attributes to the effects of the storm ‘Filomena’ the delay in the repair works of the Tajo-Segura aqueduct, which has been closed since September, according to a statement. The canal could be open in about three weeks. The Ministry decided this Wednesday afternoon to authorize the shipment to the Segura basin of 17 cubic hectometres for the month of January, whose effectiveness is suspended until the system is operational again. Of this flow, 7.5 hm3 will be used for urban supplies and 9.5 hm3 for irrigation.

This volume will be stored until the system is operational, like the others that were authorized since September. The Ministry cut by 3 hectometres from the monthly maximum provided by the exploitation rules according to the current reserves at the head.

The Central Exploitation Commission of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct, meeting this afternoon telematically, analyzed the situation of the works being carried out in the La Bujeda reservoir in order to proceed with the repair of the leaks detected in the reservoir last month of April, after the appearance of leaks downstream from its main dam.

Since mid-September 2020, once the La Bujeda outlet has been completed, a series of works have been carried out in the reservoir aimed at repairing localized water leaks, first in the vicinity of the Bolarque intake and, later, in the drive of the Bujeda power plant. At the same time, research work has been planned and carried out to try to locate the existence of other undetected leaks on the surface and define the correction works in greater detail, the Ministry reports in a statement.

At the Commission, it became aware “of the delay that the storm ‘Filomena’ may cause in the completion of the repair works, which has been estimated to be around three weeks. On the other hand, the technical impossibility of sending water to the Tajo-Segura aqueduct has been taken into consideration due to the repairs being carried out in the La Bujeda reservoir ”.

The Commission found that as of January 1, the situation of the system corresponds to Level 3, referring to exceptional hydrological situations, so that a transfer could be authorized on a discretionary but motivated basis, of up to 20 cubic hectometres (hm3). The committee also took note of the forecast for the quarter to January 1, 2021, which indicates that the system will remain in an exceptional hydrological situation, a forecast that would also be maintained for the entire semester.

Likewise, the Ministry indicates that as of January 1, there is a volume of transferred water available in the Segura basin for supplies and irrigation of 47.6 hm3, a value higher than the volumes stored in recent years but lower than the historical average.

«Another relevant data for the needs of water for irrigation, is the rainfall that has occurred in the basin. In this regard, it should be noted that the average rainfall in the Segura basin in the last twelve months has been 372 mm, a value higher than the annual average of 354 mm ”, he points out.

For all these reasons, the Ministry points out that in application of the prevention and precaution principles that should govern the action of the Public Administrations, and considering the convenience, given the exceptional hydrological situation of the system of the head of the Tagus, to take advantage of part of the reserves of volumes of transferred water available in the Segura basin on January 1 for supply and irrigation and taking into account the rate of decline in reserves in the last three months and the rainfall produced in the last year, a Transfer from the Entrepeñas-Buendía reservoirs through the Tajo-Segura aqueduct of 17 hm3 for January.