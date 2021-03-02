The safety of Puerto Madero and the villas Zavaleta and 21-24 began to change hands this Tuesday, on the date set to begin a change process that was agreed on February 1 between the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, the Buenos Aires Deputy Head of Government, Diego Santilli, and the Secretary of Justice and Security of the City, Marcelo D’Alessandro.

The first step will be in Puerto Madero and Villa Zavaleta. And it will continue on 21-24. However, this week and next will be transition, so the impact will not be immediate and there will still be prefects.

“We are in full transition, finalizing the operational details between the City Police and the Naval Prefecture so that this works properly, “they told Clarion Buenos Aires government sources, and added: “From today and during the next few days meetings between the forces are being held to finish defining operational issues related to the deployment, logistics and bases involved. “

The same source revealed that the first members of the Buenos Aires Police will begin to see each other. between the end of next week and the beginning of the next.

The process of the transfer of security in Puerto Madero began this Tuesday, although only next week would begin to see the City Police. Photo: Lucia Merle

Therefore, as found Clarion After a tour of Puerto Madero, they still did not see the uniforms of the City Police. Among the residents, meanwhile, they agreed with what the Prefecture had done, and most said know that the transfer was about to take place.

“I have been working here for 6 years and the truth is that the Prefecture was always present. We have the office within reach if something happens. And in the WhatsApp that we share between all the businesses and the Prefecture, if there is an incident, they respond right away. I knew that at some point there was going to be a transfer from the Prefecture to the City, but I haven’t seen any police here until now, ”he told Clarion Elizabeth Portillo (26), in charge of the Central Market located meters from the former Puerto Madero Security Service of the Prefecture.

Joaquín Aquino (26), in charge of Mustard, disagrees, especially because of the performance of the Prefecture this year. “With the excuse that they were in transition with the City, there was no presence of them,” he says, adding: “Anyway, in general they respond well, when tables, chairs and umbrellas that we have outside or alcohol gel are stolen from the premises, you call them and they come instantly ”.

“Before, you saw a prefect every block. They were always present. Then they took them out and everything was different. Without going further, in my building there were two robberies. I used to go running at night but I don’t do it anymore. During the quarantine he was somewhat calmer, but now that everything has returned, he is as before, “said a neighbor who moved to the neighborhood 13 years ago, but did not want to reveal her name.

The security of Puerto Madero passes into the hands of the City Police, although there are still prefects until logistical details are finalized. Photo: Lucia Merle

“We have been pretty good so far and we are not complaining. Will have to see how will it be with the City Police, but none were seen yet. Hopefully it’s like before. It is a very safe neighborhood and the case of the tourist who was killed (it happened on December 14, 2019 at the door of the Faena hotel) was an isolated case, it is not common for such incidents to occur here, “said José María , in charge of a building.

In Puerto Madero there will be 355 Buenos Aires agents that will have the support of 300 cameras installed by the City Government in 75 points of the 170 hectares that the neighborhood has, where about 10,000 people live.

The area will become part of the Comprehensive Public Safety System of the City, “With police officers who have a two-year training, the implementation of a management or governance system, the real-time geopositioning of the officers on the street, the attention of the 911 emergency line 24 hours a day and the use of all the security technology (Digital Ring, cameras, Urban Monitoring Center) ”, they detailed to Clarion official sources.

Where the Prefecture will remain will be in the area of the docks of Puerto Madero, since there is movement of boats there.

This change constitutes the beginning of the end of the “South Belt Unit Operation”, by which the Prefecture is in charge of security in some areas of La Boca, Barracas and Patricios Park since July 4, 2011. He arrived almost alongside the “Sentinel Operation”, which consisted of the landing of gendarmes in Bajo Flores, Villa Soldati and Villa Lugano, which are still there. Both involved 2,500 federal agents in the south of Buenos Aires and were created under the management of former Minister Nilda Garré, at a time when the Federal Police were in charge of security throughout the City and the Metropolitan Police were taking their first steps.

Now, this process occurs while maintaining the discussion for the coparticipation funds that the Nation decided to take away the Buenos Aires government, arguing that, when the Macrismo transferred the powers of the former Federal to the City police, it did so with excess funds.

In December, Congress signed into law the reduction of 1.2 coparticipation points to the City of Buenos Aires for security, equivalent to 65 billion pesos. The measure was first implemented by decree in September, amid protests by the Buenos Aires Police demanding better wages and working conditions. With this money, the increase granted by the Province to its agents was financed.

In January, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, decided to resort to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to declare it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, in the Buenos Aires government they see as a paradox that in a few days they will have to take over more areas but with fewer resources than before.

Moving forward, more unknowns appear about what will happen to the Gendarmerie, especially in Villa 1-11-14, where January began with a string of homicides linked to a drug war.

