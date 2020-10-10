Despite the Corona crisis, the Premier League not held back in the transfer market. The reports Sports information service. Accordingly, the top English division is the only one of Europe’s top five leagues to have invested more than one billion euros in newcomers.
With the financial losses, whether the interim shutdown of match operations and the exclusion of spectators from the stadiums, the question of how football clubs would proceed on the transfer market this summer came along. In the past few years, transfer fees and salaries have increased due to increasing income from ever more lucrative TV contracts, but now a sharp drop was feared.
The reality was at least partially different. Numerous clubs were actually unable or unwilling to handle expensive transfers, and the transfer fees for top performers and regular players were hardly adjusted to the economically complicated situation. Borussia Dortmund held on to the demands of 120 million euros for Jadon Sancho, as did Bayer Leverkusen to the 100 million euros demanded for Kai Havertz in order to strengthen their own position and deter potential buyers.
This plan worked for Sancho, but not for Havertz. Born in Aachen, he moved to Chelsea for a fixed EUR 80 million plus EUR 20 million in bonus payments. This makes him the most expensive exit in the Bundesliga this summer. Meanwhile, the most expensive new addition is Leroy Sané, who moved to FC Bayern for 45 million euros.
According to the Sports information service the Bundesliga invested 321 million euros in the transfer market this summer. That corresponds to a minus of 426 million euros compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the league recorded income of 324.9 million euros.
Compared to the other European top five leagues, the Bundesliga has invested the least. At the top is the Premier League with expenditures of 1.37 billion euros and revenues over 451.9 million euros, while the Italian Serie A ranks second with expenditures over 747.24 million euros and revenues of 686.12 million euros . The French Ligue 1 occupies third place (expenditure: 449 million euros, income: 380 million euros), followed by the Spanish LaLiga (expenditure: 411 million euros, income: 493.75 million euros).
Leave a Reply