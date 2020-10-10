The reality was at least partially different. Numerous clubs were actually unable or unwilling to handle expensive transfers, and the transfer fees for top performers and regular players were hardly adjusted to the economically complicated situation. Borussia Dortmund held on to the demands of 120 million euros for Jadon Sancho, as did Bayer Leverkusen to the 100 million euros demanded for Kai Havertz in order to strengthen their own position and deter potential buyers.

Compared to the other European top five leagues, the Bundesliga has invested the least. At the top is the Premier League with expenditures of 1.37 billion euros and revenues over 451.9 million euros, while the Italian Serie A ranks second with expenditures over 747.24 million euros and revenues of 686.12 million euros . The French Ligue 1 occupies third place (expenditure: 449 million euros, income: 380 million euros), followed by the Spanish LaLiga (expenditure: 411 million euros, income: 493.75 million euros).