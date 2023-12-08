The Trends Research and Consultation Center launched the artistic icon “Transcendence”, which combines awareness and creativity, and addresses the minds before sight with issues of climate, environment and sustainability, in the green zone of the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP 28), whose activities continue until the 12th of this month in Expo City Dubai.

“Transcendence”, which was implemented by the Emirati designer, Rawda Al Mazrouei, and comes in the form of an interactive cube measuring (4 x 3) meters with an entrance and an exit, is characterized by two-color panels that reflect the surrounding environment, and the colors change with changes in light and scene, in addition to the fact that its composition includes natural and sustainable materials, This indicates that art was and still is environmentally friendly, and can simply deliver scientific and cognitive messages to various categories of audiences.

The creative work carries a message urging coexistence between humans and nature, and contains a panel of natural algae, symbolizing flexibility and the ability to adapt, and another of thermally active materials that change color by touch, and indicate the human influence on the surrounding environment, and its role in continuing the phenomena of climate change.

Emirati designer Rawda Al Mazrouei said that “Transcendence” consists of sustainable and recycled materials, approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), to keep pace with the latest environmental and climate science, and to promote the best global practices in reducing harmful carbon emissions.

