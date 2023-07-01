The HBO premiere of the second season of And Just Like Thatsequel to Sex and the City, has coincided with that of the documentary The Stroll (Making the street), which portrays the lives of trans prostitutes in the old Meatpacking District of New York. They suffered like no one else the transformation of a neighborhood that symbolizes the ravages of Manhattan’s gentrification, that place that substituted her memory for the tourist routes of the Sarah Jessica Parker series and her friends.

The Stroll It is not a great documentary, but it is a very interesting story about a very vulnerable community, mostly black trans women, wiped off the map with the “cleanup” undertaken by mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg. It is not a matter of longing for that Manhattan and its colorful lumpen, but in the face of the embarrassment and embarrassment of the New York that it portrays And Just Like That make you want to go back to the rough city of The Stroll.

Perhaps because the second life of sex in new york represents women my age, I find it doubly intolerable the way they portray us as fools who only dream of going to the Met Gala. It’s all irritating, even worrying: who is the potential audience for this series? Young women who dream of having a lot of money and going dressed like cauliflowers to the inauguration of the day, or adults who, fed up with so many bags, flirt with a new sexual life in keeping with what is politically correct? Am I the only one who gags at the neat bed sequences?

sex in new york It was always a rather prudish series, but now it is beyond the grotesque. Nobody can believe these new ladies loaded with kilos of accessories who have lost all grace, if they ever had it.

Despite the fact that fashion has also engulfed trans activism, and at a time when the US is experiencing a wave of attacks on the collective in the form of laws promoted by the Republican Party in at least 19 states, The Stroll shows a reality alien to the new stores in the Meatpacking District. Directed by former sex worker Kristen Lovell and by Zackary Drucker, the documentary is part of the project of an oral history of trans life in New York that, with the collaboration of the New York Public Library or the Digital Transgender Archiveaims to recover the stories of the women who left their lives in the Meatpacking District or the West Village, where Lovell worked as a prostitute until the beginning of the 21st century.

It was the underworld of an underworld, filled with stories of adolescents who were expelled from their homes and who, forced to live on the streets, had no choice but to sell themselves, the only job allowed to a trans woman until not so long ago. Most died along the way, which is why it’s exciting to hear from her surviving friends. The stories are terrible. Like that of Tabytha, that she went to jail for five years for drug dealing and spent 14 for violence inside the prison. With admirable lucidity, she admits that in jail she became a monster and that when she got out and returned to the neighborhood she only found luxury stores and iPhones: “The street no longer existed.”

