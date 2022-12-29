EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“Who of us hasn’t ever kicked off mommy’s shoes? It is something emblematic in the life of transvestites and queers. For us it was always difficult to get delicate footwear because the industry only produces small sizes. Now I can say that the shoe is the symbol of the empowered footfall of transvestites, who are emerging after years of harassment.”

Lariana Guerrero says those words sweetly on a hot afternoon in the Boedo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, but she is nonetheless emphatic. Meanwhile, next to her, a dozen colleagues are working making holes in pieces of leather and the rumble of the needles of a sewing machine can be heard. Saturdays are production days at Deseo Zapatos, a shoe design workshop oriented to the transvestite, trans and non-binary community that operates in the capital of Argentina.

The idea arose during the first months of the confinement, when the situation of the community worsened in basic aspects such as housing and income generation. Guerrero is one of the members and founders of the cooperative, which was born out of the need to build her own shoes and find a job opportunity.

Lariana Lera Guerrero, founder and member of Deseo Zapatos, holds two boots made in the workshop. Magali Druscovich

“In the talks with Lariana, the shoe problem came up,” says Gus Bianchi, professor of technical drawing and researcher, as well as a member of the cooperative and founder. “For example, the difficulty of finding a size 43 female shoe, with an aesthetic and an imprint of transvestite culture, which is very different from that of a cis woman. We proposed an investigation on this subject at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and we began with the project. The proposal was not to provide the shoes but to design and build them as an emancipatory action. In short, we were about to build a garment, which is a prosthesis of the body”.

In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Guerrero, Bianchi and other people from the transvestite-trans collective won a grant from that university and this year they received another. With that impulse and with donations of pieces of leather and machines, collective training experiences began, which goes far beyond learning a trade.

“In my adulthood, my first occupation was sex work. Then, as a result of the pandemic, I began to study. There we said: ‘Let’s make shoes that girls don’t have. And they are always with their heels outside their heels’. Deseo Zapatos allows us to start dreaming of a formal job”, says Guerrero. “Here we can feel how one lives, how one works and how one relates in a work environment. We formed as a cooperative and we want to give a labor and business framework to this project in order to better enter the market. We propose more inclusion, new designs and more empathy”, she adds.

The workshop works in a shed in the south of the city. While they talk, other colleagues show part of the collection, which already has about 50 pairs, as well as handbags and other leather objects. Trade shoemakers and specialists in the field taught them the perks of the trade in different workshops: shoe repair, clothing and beaded fabrics, among others. Some were able to make their own shoes for the first time after learning in those training instances. And her designs were displayed in museums, fashion shows and exhibitions around the city.

Gus Bianchi, founder and member of the workshop, helps a colleague in handling the machine to perforate the leather. Magali Druscovich

The Deseo Zapatos experience is part of a tradition of workshops carried out by transvestites, transsexuals and transgender people in Argentina. The Nadia Echazú Cooperative, founded in 2008 by the activist Lohana Berkins, is one of the pioneers in the region: a way to counteract the precarious employment and income situation of the community. According to The butterfly revolutiona publication of the Public Ministry of Defense of Buenos Aires and the Trans Mocha Celis Popular High School, 70% of trans women and transvestites have prostitution as their main source of income in a frequent context of early departure from home, interruption of educational process and refusal in access to employment.

Only 9% of the 202 people surveyed for the research said they had a formal job and only 15% had an informal job. 3.6% had some benefit from various public policies. The study is from 2017 and there are no more recent official statistics at the national level.

“It is estimated that eight out of ten transvestites are or were in a situation of prostitution. In the pandemic, evictions in pensions and the problem of lack of food worsened,” says María Pía Ceballos, a transvestite militant activist and member of the Mujeres Trans Argentina (MTA) collective. ”It is important to value these experiences of the social and popular economy so that it is known that transvestites and trans do know how to do. We knew how to generate cooperatives with the leadership that characterizes us. They are experience that they are going to need to build networks, with women and LGBT movements so that the cooperatives can have guaranteed diffusion within the local market”.

Nika Seniora, a member of the workshop, does leather molding work. Magali Druscovich

A great achievement, the result of years of struggle by the collective, was the Law for the Promotion of Access to Formal Employment for Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgender People ´Diana Sacayán-Lohana Berkins´, which was sanctioned in 2021. The regulation establishes a minimum quota of 1% of the charges and posts of the National State for this population. “In 2020, before the law, there was a labor quota decree. From that moment to date, there have been 574 transvestite, transsexual and/or transgender people who have accessed jobs in the National State”, warns Greta Pena, undersecretary for Diversity Policies of the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity of the Nation. “It is not a magical solution in the lives of these people, but as a public policy it is successful. Now some of the challenges are to accentuate and deepen the federalization of the law and the protection of people over 50 years of age, whose rights were violated and violated. The State supported the creation of cooperatives with technical assistance and capital injection”.

At Deseo Zapatos, while the work day continues, Bianchi describes the labor quota as “fundamental but insufficient”. “The law is sanctioned but it is executed in few dependencies. On the other hand, ‘assimilationist’ behavior is required. That is, it is accepting dissidence as long as it resembles heteronormativity. In the workshop we are making a commitment to the construction of another way of life and community work”. While Bianchi talks, Nika Seniora works with some pieces of leather that will later become handbags. “Shoes are for me an excuse for meeting, camaraderie and containment. After the workshop, I linked up with people who were more similar to my identity, thoughts and desires”, says Seniora.

Now afternoon falls in Boedo. A blanket of light filters through the workshop window. In a moment, the break will come to share the table and the talks between houses. They are preparing a fair that will take place over the weekend. There is something graceful in the exercise of the trade and comforting in the common project.