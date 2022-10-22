To the cry of “trans law now” or “there will be trans fury if there is no trans law” and with a large banner with the legend “against fascism, trans law now”, a demonstration called by Trans Platform Federation in protest at the delays they observe in the processing of the norm in Congress and for which they hold the PSOE responsible. The protest, in which more than 3,000 people participated according to the organization, was convened with the aim that next Tuesday the Socialist Party does not support another extension of the term of amendments, as it did last week together with PP and Vox, which that triggered the request for the historical activist Carla Antonelli to withdraw from the party and unleashed two fears: that this legislature will not approve the norm, given that next year, full of electoral appointments, it may be more difficult for them to succeed laws in process; or that, if approved, it will be with substantial modifications, as with regard to the recognition of gender self-determination.

The PSOE will predictably decide on Monday the direction of its vote in favor or against a new extension of the term of amendments. But the socialist parliamentary group tried in recent days to calm the waters with its coalition partner, United We Can, clarifying that it will not present amendments to modify the substantive part of the law, gender self-determination, and that it will limit itself to trying to give greater legal certainty to the norm and to protect gender violence as something distinctive. Also several socialist members of the Government, although they gave normality to the fact of extending the processing times, ratified their support for the text approved in the Council of Ministers.

But these statements by the socialists have not finished reassuring the trans collective, which is prepared for new mobilizations depending on what comes next week, and keeps socialist feminism agitated, which calls its party a “coward” for continuing to support the trans law