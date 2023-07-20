Since on Sunday I imagine Rajoy more aware of the Tour than of the polls, I am not surprised that he considers that there is no one in this entire universe that a metaphysical kidnapping of Zapatero has reminded us infinitely of those who care about trans and animal welfare laws. There is a series in the electoral adventures of this duo.

Trans law matters so much that it has triggered a culture war between feminists in which we will all lose. To insult her, people who presumed to be sensible appeal to the grandiose “erasure of women”, as if a rubber band could be eliminated from Milan. It says little about us that being half of the population we fear that we will be annulled by 0.4% that in half the world is condemned to death and in the other half to live in fear. Our rights are in danger, but you have to have a broken moral compass to consider that Elizabeth Duval threatens them and not those who consider her “chronically ill”, trans people and not the ultra-conservative drift.

The “erasure of women” are the chemtrails of feminism, music that we already heard when homosexual marriage was going to destroy the traditional family. History is full of silenced women and not by the “delirium queer” but by men afraid of having their chair moved. To those who persist in discrediting those who were historically companions, I would recommend carla’s trip; Manolita, the Chen of Arcos either The life and death of Marsha P. Johnson, true stories of brave women who were proudly welcomed by the feminism in which I grew up. I refuse that anecdotal incidents resulting from misunderstood postmodernism and that septic tank that are social networks make us forget it.

We women can only be erased with our collaboration, sitting back in the face of the real threat will pave the way.

