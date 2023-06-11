Death, death and more death. The first time that Kenya Cuevas, the best-known trans activist in Mexico, looked death in the eyes of her, it was at the age of nine, when she ran away from home and began to prostitute herself on the streets of the capital. The second was when she was sent to the section for people with HIV in the Santa Marta prison, north of Mexico City, and she began to accompany her companions with her last breath. The nurses did not dare to touch them. She would sit next to her and tell them: “Everything will be fine, you will be able to go to rest.” She did so with up to 200 women. The third time was with the death of her partner Paola Buenrostro, when she was shot by the man who picked her up at the corner where the two were working as prostitutes.

Paola died in the arms of Kenya, and she, “out of sheer anger”, began an activism that has ended up taking over her life and has become a three-pointed spear: she blocked roads so that the alleged murderer was jailed, she created the first house so that trans women could get off the street and educate themselves (now they have three in different states). And a third activity, much more silent and solitary: Kenya began to rescue the bodies of dead compañeras and bury them with dignity. She is already 60. She At first she did it alone, “alone”, with hardly any resources and asking the gravediggers to please dig her hole for free. She is now building the first mausoleum for trans women in Mexico.

“And of the world”, Kenya ventures from the San Lorenzo Tezonco cemetery, in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, Mexico City. She has come here on the first Thursday of June to review the work of the workers and the mayor’s office that is financing the project. She wears tight jeans, a low-cut white T-shirt, and lots of necklaces and rings. Two weeks ago there was a big act to start the construction. Kenya laid the first brick of the mausoleum in the company of Clara Brugada, the mayor, and Ernestina Godoy, the head of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, who gave speeches in support of a community that has been ignored, or directly criminalized and marginalized for decades by The authorities.

Kenya Cuevas, his secretary and the head of construction of the mausoleum. Daniel Alonso Vina

After reviewing the work on the site, Kenya and the three friends who accompany her go to see Paola Buenrostro, who is buried a few hundred meters from the mausoleum. There they sit down to smoke and talk about her new projects, the hard work that the organizations they lead give her or the difficulty in obtaining financing. If the conversation gets too serious or boring, one of them always has a joke or macabre joke on the tip of their tongue.

Kenya doesn’t like to talk about her age, so her friend Andrea asks her: “And how old were you?” Kenya just smiles. “In the media they talk about 78 and over,” she insists. That is not true: Wikipedia says that she is about to turn 50. Even so, Kenya laughs and answers: “But what are you saying, if you are from my litter.” “Oh no”, Andrea answers. “We are going to register you so that you can inaugurate the mausoleum,” Kenya jokes. “Don’t believe it, let’s see if I’m going to be one of those who close it,” her friend replies amused.

The courageous and fun attitude with which these women view death is only understood within a group whose life expectancy does not exceed 40 years, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, in a country where people die around 75. years. Trans women suffer a level of violence in Mexico that is unmatched in other parts of the world. After Brazil, Mexico is the country that registers the most murders against trans people, 461 in the last five years, according to the NGO LetraEse. This, together with the addictions and illnesses that a life working on the street entails, seriously shortens the lives of many of these people.

The mausoleum that Kenya is building is intended to be a place where they are dignified. “Now they are going to have a beautiful, showy, impressive place, where their presence is respected after everything they have been through in life,” he says while checking that the mausoleum has the necessary tombs. He is still naked from all the paraphernalia that they are going to put on him – stained glass windows, lights, a coffee maker – but the goal is to have space for 126 people between coffins, urns and bones.

Kenya Cuevas and her friends in front of the grave of Paola, the transgender woman whose murder launched Cuevas’s activism. Daniel Alonso Vina

It’s Thursday afternoon and the girls are talking next to Paola Buenrostro’s grave. The gravedigger, José Luis, sponges out the rotten water from the pots and puts new flowers on the grave. “The first cases I watched over alone, by myself,” he says. “Now I call and people I don’t even know come and they bring water, coffee, bread, I feel accompaniment, but at first I went alone, alone, alone,” she says without a trace of sadness or anger in her voice. “I watched over them all night, I didn’t even have money for the candles, I slept next to her and in the morning I talked to the gravediggers and the truth is that they made me unemployed [la ayudaban] and they did not charge me to make the hole. And then between the three of us, the two gravediggers and me, we would load the coffin and bury her”, says Kenya.

“Having a decent burial should be a human right,” Kenya says with a cigarette between her fingers. “It cannot be that trans women continue to be violated even after they are dead.” As the families of many of these women have forgotten them or have never accepted their identity, no one claims their bodies and after a while they end up in a common grave. She still comes here all the time, she buys flowers to make the graves of her friends look pretty and now, yes, she pays the gravedigger a good tip. She then sits in front of Paola and tells her how she is doing. “When I buried her, I promised her that I would not stop fighting for us, but the truth is that at that moment she spoke of her anger, I did not know that she was going to do so many things. Now that I have it, I can’t stop thinking, what a father it is to keep moving forward.

Britany, a friend of Kenya Cuevas, on Thursday in front of Paola Buenrostro’s grave. Daniel Alonso Vina

