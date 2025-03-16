We must always distrust historical parallels, especially those with World War II. They have almost always been misused. However, Trump’s approach to Putin sounds like a terrifying echo of betrayal of Czechoslovakia in 1938. Even before … That negotiations begin, Trump has implicitly renounced the NATO guarantee to ensure compliance with any agreement reached and has already granted the loss of the territory prior to 2014 without obtaining any concession in return. If that is his “negotiation art,” it is undoubtedly very unequal at least.

The fundamental problem that Trump ignores when focusing on the territory is sovereignty. Putin is determined to destroy the independence of Ukraine. Even if a territorial “agreement” is imposed on Zelenski, Putin will continue to do everything possible through sabotage, asymmetric conflict and, probably, a new military attack to make Ukraine an unfeasible national entity. We must not forget that the occupation of Czechoslovakia by Hitler was a two -stage operation. First he assured the south

One of Putin’s key demands will be the return of all Russian assets and funds confiscated abroad, which should be paid to Ukraine for reconstruction as compensation for what the country has suffered. Putin is determined that Ukraine and his people remain completely impoverished and under his control for having resisted his invasion.

There has been no mention in the Washington Trumpist about the war not caused by Ukraine or the consequent crimes, including deliberate attacks against civil objectives, the massive looting, the generalized rape, the random torture of prisoners (highlighting some cases of castration) and the kidnapping of Ukrainian children to indoctrinate them as Russians. Of course, Putin is obsessed with the rapid decrease in the birth rate of his country. Running a veil on these state affairs is not just ‘Realpolitik’. It is the most flagrant example of “force is the reason” since World War II and, if the United States continues in this direction, it should be ashamed.

The exclusion of Ukraine from the initial meeting in Saudi Arabia goes against any natural justice. Both Trump and Peter Hegeshtheir surprising election as Secretary of Defense, seem determined to ignore allied leaders and even NATO, and incidentally divide the West leaving the European defense drifting. If someone disagrees or criticizes it, Trump will intimidate him to submit it with the threat of tariffs, as he did with Colombia and the deportation of immigrants.

Arrogance and irresponsibility are simply amazing. Trump insists on issuing an agreement that is not even willing to guarantee in any way. It will not provide US forces such as guarantors of peace, air support or antimile protection. Consider that it is Europe and solve the mess is your problem.

The frightful truth is that Trump is right in one aspect. The majority of European nations, including the United Kingdom, effectively are to blame for their terrible complacency from the fantasy of the “dividend of peace” after the collapse of the Soviet Union 35 years ago. The successive governments have allowed their armed forces to weaken continuously to avoid paying the basic insurance premiums that each State must assume as a primary duty towards its people. This has continued even after the warning signals began to turn on. Contracts to replace the ammunition provided to Ukraine in the last three years have not yet been signed. If the British army sent 20,000 troops to protect a redefined Ukrainian border according to Trump’s preliminary plan, they would not have sufficient ammunition to last more than a week in case the Russian forces decided to move forward.

The jubilation in Moscow before Trump’s approach speaks for himself. Vladimir Putin He must be rubbing his hands from joy. However, Trump, the self -proclaimed pacifier, probably see himself as much better than Roosevelt and Churchill In 1945, dividing the world with Joseph Stalin by imperially deciding the fate of the countries of central and southern Europe. That was not ‘realpolitik’. It was “the force is the reason” at its expression. It seems that it is the case again. The great man’s theory of history is back with all his revenge.

Trump can convince himself that he is in command of events, but, with his attention in the Far East, Putin can choose the time to break any agreement for spurious reasons and finally destroy the will and independence of Ukraine. And, with more and more evidence that the young generation in Europe has no intention of fighting for their freedom, the temptation for Putin to advance and recover other former members of the Tsarist Empire will be immense. Trump’s ignorance and contempt for history extend to his vision of other countries and regions. Clearly, he has forgotten the warning of Ambrose Bierce that “war is the way in which God teaches geography to Americans.”

This article was originally published by Engelsberg Ideas.