‘Helene’ makes landfall in Florida as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm

The cyclone made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida around 11:10 p.m. (local time), just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River. reported the National Hurricane Center. The huge storm is now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, according to the same government division announced in an update. At the time, it had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour.

Storm surge in areas near landfall could rise to above 6 meters, along with “destructive waves,” it added. the report. At least one person died as a result of the arrival of powerful Hurricane Helene in Florida. The deceased is a person who had a sign fall on him while driving through the northwest area of ​​Florida, according to Florida authorities.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference that emergency teams do not yet know the extent of the impact because it is night in the state. “We are not getting the full picture yet,” he stressed.

DeSantis said more fatalities are likely in the state as the storm moves toward southern Georgia.

Local authorities said it will likely be several hours before rescue personnel can come to help those in need. Helene It is the 14th most powerful hurricane to hit any part of the United States since records have been kept, and it is the seventh most powerful to hit Florida, according to data from the National Hurricane Center.