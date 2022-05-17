From the private sector to her entry into the Government, Elisabeth Borne’s resume is full of technical and strategic positions for France. She has been working in the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron for at least two years and both are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days.

Elizabeth Borne became this Monday, May 16, the second woman to hold the position of Prime Minister of France, since Edith Cresson in the early 1990s.

Known for being efficient, hard-working and very technical for the projects she has carried out, this engineer received the position just hours after the former Prime Minister, Jean Castex, resigned at the Elysée.

thank you @EmmanuelMacron de sa confiance et de l’honneur qu’il me fait en me nommant Première ministre. Thanks also to @JeanCASTEX pour son action ces deux dernières années. Les défis devant nous sont grands. Je mesure pleinement cette responsabilité. pic.twitter.com/fZ9zxu5S5f — Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) May 16, 2022



“As you can imagine, I’m obviously very emotional tonight and I can’t help but have a thought for the first woman to hold this position, Edith Cresson. Perhaps I’d like to dedicate this appointment to all girls by saying, ‘Go after your dreams! Nothing should stop the fight for the place of women in our society” said Elisabeth Borne, newly appointed Prime Minister of France

The trajectory of the new gala prime minister

Born on April 18, 1961 in the capital, Paris, Borne began her studies as a dedicated scholarship student who excelled throughout her academic period.

He began in the political sphere with the Socialist Party, where his interest in environmental issues began. She obtained the position of chief of staff of the deputy Ségolène Royal when she was Minister of Ecology of François Hollande and, since then, she “has not stopped working”, as some of Borne’s fellow officials have assured.

“She is a workaholic, she is really someone who can work until 3 in the morning and come back at 7. She is not very warm, with a real hardness, good in dialogue with central administrations” assures a former public sector employee for the Reuters agency, who also assured that she “has the culture of the State, the territory and the company.”

His work hand in hand with Macron

Since 2017, as the first person in charge of Transport and in the midst of a long strike during which her management was highly criticized, Borne achieved the reform of the SNCF, the public company that manages the French railways, which put an end to hiring under the statute railway worker.

Two years later, Borne briefly relieved François de Rugy at the Ministry of Ecological Transition, just as the Citizens’ Convention on Climate took place. A position in which she, on repeated occasions, mentioned that she was proud to hold it and that she did it with “quite a passion”, as some of her colleagues say.

The “Marcheuse” (Walker), as many know her, has been installed since July 2020 in the Ministry of Labor and has been, possibly, the portfolio where she achieved the most important results of her career.

The unemployment rate is at its lowest level for 15 years, and that of young people at its lowest level for 40 years, without forgetting that it promoted the unemployment insurance reform, which meant a reduction in the amount of allowance for some job seekers.

Elisabeth Borne, daughter of a mother of Norman origin and fatherless at the age of 11, had planned to be a candidate in the legislative elections next June in constituency 6 of Calvados, her mother’s region.

Chere @Elisabeth_Borne,

Madame la Premier Minister,

Écologie, santé, éducation, plein-emploi, renaissance démocratique, Europe et sécurité: ensemble, avec le nouveau gouvernement, nous continuarons d’agir sans relâche pour les Françaises et les Français. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 16, 2022



However, with the unexpected change of position, Borne, 61, must now attend the promised ecological transition project that French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly echoed, as well as collaborate directly on labor and pension issues. that the country faces.

With Reuters and AP