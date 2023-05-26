The traitor: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Friday 26 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 Il traitore, a 2019 film directed by Marco Bellocchio, will be broadcast. The film tells the story of Tommaso Buscetta, a member of the Cosa Nostra and later a collaborator of justice. The film was selected to represent Italy at the 2020 Oscars in the section of the best foreign language film, but was not selected for the shortlist. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

September 4, 1980. It is the period in which Sicily is the world capital of drug trafficking, managed by the Cosa Nostra families from Palermo and Corleone, who, while showing friendship and collaboration, are in reality in relationships of profound rivalry. During a party in Stefano Bontate’s villa in honor of Santa Rosalia, the patron saint of Palermo, attended by members of both sides, Tommaso Buscetta, known as Don Masino, a boss affiliated with the Palermo mafia, warns of the danger of an imminent feud and, to protect himself, he decides to move to Brazil, a state where he has already lived and conducted business in the past.

Tensions soon manifest themselves, unleashing a series of murders of mafia bosses and their family members with a clean record, with Buscetta’s brother and two sons, Benedetto and Antonio, who remained in Sicily, who are made to disappear; Buscetta himself also feels hunted in Latin America. The Brazilian police identify and capture him, subjecting him to numerous physical and psychological tortures, and attempt his extradition to Italy, which Buscetta initially avoids by trying to kill himself with strychnine, which gives him convulsions and is hospitalized.

Buscetta, after being rescued (it will later be discovered that he had left a note stating what he had ingested to poison himself), was nevertheless taken to Italy, where, now left without power or money, he would inevitably be destined to end up in the crosshairs of his Corleone rivals , led by Totò Riina. The anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone offers him an alternative: to collaborate with justice, a gesture which for the mafia code of honor inevitably represents a betrayal to be punished with death. Don Masino accepts and, in a series of interrogations, begins to reveal the names, organization, regulations, projects and rituals of Cosa Nostra to the judge, thus becoming one of the first collaborators of justice in history, although he refuses to be defined as a pentito, saying rather not to share the characteristics of the new mafia; even his old companion Salvatore “Totuccio” Contorno will begin to collaborate with the justice (although, unlike Buscetta, he will have some difficulty in making himself understood, managing to speak only in a narrow Sicilian dialect).

The traitor: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Traitor, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Pierfrancesco Favino: Tommaso Buscetta

Maria Fernanda Cândido: Maria Cristina de Almeida Guimarães

Fabrizio Ferracane as Pippo Calò

Fausto Russo Alesi as Giovanni Falcone

Luigi Lo Cascio: Salvatore Contorno

Bruno Cariello as Alfonso Giordano

Goffredo Maria Bruno: Stefano Bontate

Nicola Calì: Totò Riina

Giovanni Calcagno as Gaetano Badalamenti

Bebo Storti: lawyer Frank Coppi

Gabriele CicirelloBenedetto Buscetta

Paris Cicirello: Antonio Buscetta

Elijah Schilton: Journalist

Alessio Practiced: Scarpuzzedda

Pier Giorgio Bellocchio: Caesar

Rosario Palazzolo as Gianni De Gennaro

Antonio Orlando: Michael

Fabrizio Romano: lawyer

Pippo Di Marca: Giulio Andreotti

Marilina Marino: Buscetta’s woman

Maria Amato as Melchiorra Buscetta

Streaming and TV

Where to see The traitor on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 26 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.