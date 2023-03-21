United States.- One of the most successful companies of all time is Manzanaand its founder, Steve Jobshe looked at a trait of his collaborators to detect the bad employees.

It was almost 30 years ago that the American technology giant managed to detect the infallible method to identify bad workers within the company, which led Apple to success.

There is no doubt that much of the current success enjoyed by the company that develops iPhones, iPads and Mac’s it owes it to its founder, since the business decisions he made had a positive influence on the workforce.

According to what was pointed out by Inc, Via Business Indisser27 years ago Steve Jobs realized what was the best way to detect the good and, consequently, the bad collaborators.

When he wanted to assemble a team of workers to create a computer mouseWhen Jobs realized that with the employees he had he could not achieve this goal in just 3 months and that it could be offered at an affordable price, he paid attention to identifying the least efficient workers.

Basically, at that moment the creator of Apple realized that many of your original employees did not understand the concept of “process and content” while still others confused it.

This is how he came to identify that efficient collaborators replicated a successful process over and over again, however, they did not focus so much on the content, something that did not go with the entrepreneur’s ideals.

for jobs the key was not to replicate a process over and over again just because internally it was successful, but should focus on the content. Particularly, in understanding the idea and looking for the result, this being what distinguishes exceptional employees from those who are not.

Thus, the investigations carried out on Apple ensure that most of the company’s performance comes from a minority of very good workersTherefore, detecting those collaborators who do not understand the concept becomes essential to search for better talent, while keeping the good ones.

In this way, by applying the “power law”, any company, not just Apple, can succeed in preventing brain drain, while identifying weak links in the chain to replace them.