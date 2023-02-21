“Believe it without pretending that everything is true”. While “The trains of happiness” run in front of the spectators bringing to light a forgotten chapter of Italian history, the words of the interpreters, Fiammetta Bellone, Federica Carruba, Egle Doria, come as a provocation. What do they mean, in a story that we would instinctively classify as truth theater, signed by Laura Sicignano and Alessandra Vannucci, produced by the Luzzati Foundation-teatro della Tosse, staged at the Sant’Agostino on the 23rd, after the preview at the Asti Festival last summer, ready to leave for an Italian tour next March?

No contradiction, actually: the warning, proudly claimed, has to do with an aesthetic choice, not with the substance of the facts.

The story is very true: that of seventy thousand children who, on the initiative of Udi, the Union of Italian Women leave the South, with the consent of the families who do not have the means to make them grow. They go to the north of an Italy still devastated by the Second World War, in a country light years away from the boom. The mothers are now far away, new families, whose conditions are not always comfortable but are well disposed to welcome them, await them in the snow that the little ones have never seen and would like to smell by pressing their noses against the windows. It is an emigration different from all those we know.

Let’s go back to “Believe it without pretending that everything is true”. For a show like this, based on stories collected by Giovanni Rinaldi in the book “C’ero anch’io su quel train” and accompanied by meetings with Alessandro Piva (“Black Pasta”) and with the daughter of Miriam Mafai (“Black Bread ”), one could imagine a neo-realistic setting, in homage to the dominant artistic current of those years.

Here instead the setting of the director comes into play who, even in one of her recent representations on a completely different experience, the one she lived in Africa in the largest refugee camp in the world and told in “Kakuma”, relies on a highly symbolic narration where the chronicle is intertwined with emotions evoked and released by dance.

In the “Trains of Happiness” Fiammetta Bellone, Federica Carruba, Egle Doria do not oppose the language of words and that of the body but evoke and filter all the characters, children and mothers, in the flow of an internal monologue that knows no gender barriers of age, space, time.

Theater of speech, of course, but grafted onto an acting of great physical density that seems to knead everything said into matter, and compensates the audience for that extra effort of attention it requires: with the satisfaction of being able to tune into natural and extraordinary.