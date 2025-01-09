01/09/2025



The Princess Eleanor He embarked this Wednesday and will depart on Saturday from the Port of Cádiz to begin his 97th training cruise aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano training ship, an event that will be attended by Felipe VI and Letizia.

The Heiress, along with her colleagues from the Naval Military School of Marin The setting up and training of the midshipmen has begun, carrying out seamanship and maneuver instruction activities, including climbing poles.

Images of the Royal House.