Because the coach, who won six titles, still doesn’t have much to say at Bayern, he also takes his own club by surprise when he leaves. The players are touched. Only the leadership disapproves of the unilaterally announced end.

A.hen he was a coach without a team, Hansi Flick was taken by surprise by Uli Hoeneß. It was in May 2019 when Flick, as it recently said in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, toyed with the idea of ​​accepting an offer from America. A friend built a soccer hall near San Francisco, something like a private academy for soccer, for which he wanted to hire Flick as a technical consultant with occasional attendance. That sounded interesting. But then Hoeneß answered.

On the phone he asked Flick what he thought of working as assistant to head coach Niko Kovac for FC Bayern. Flick thought a lot of it. He canceled his acquaintance and agreed to Hoeneß, who implemented a plan in one of his last major decisions as president: Flick as an alternative to the controversial Kovac. In November the time had come. The assistant replaced his boss. And although not even Hoeneß could guess what he would do afterwards, one had to keep in mind: It turned out the way he wanted it to.