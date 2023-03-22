The trainer advised doing squats with jumps, push-ups, burpees and lunges for weight loss

Trainer Tyler Reed talked about effective bodyweight training for weight loss. His words lead the portal Eat This Not That.

The specialist advised doing squats with jumps, push-ups, burpees and lunges forward with knees bent to a 90-degree angle. “Take a big step forward with your right foot, then lower your back knee toward the ground until it is about two inches (five centimeters – approx. “Tapes.ru”) from the floor,” said the coach. He added that each exercise must be performed for 30 seconds with a 15-second rest break.

Reed recommended sprinting 50 or 100 meters to complete the workout. “Sprinting is an incredibly effective way to boost your metabolism, burn some serious calories, improve your athletic performance, and even build muscle,” he explained.

